About the only thing we know for sure about Jacob Blake is that Kenosha, Wis., Police shot him seven times as he reached into the front seat of his SUV.
Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down.
We've all seen the video on social media. The optics are certainly chilling.
“It was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly, and I think most people would agree with that," said President Donald Trump, when asked about the shooting. "I’m looking into it very strongly. I’ll be getting reports and I’ll certainly let you know pretty soon."
When a Black man is shot by law enforcement, it sets off a firestorm. In this case, there have been protests — some peaceful and some violent — in Kenosha and other cities around the nation. The shooting also led to a Wildcat strike among professional sports teams. Several college programs — including the University of Kentucky and University of Alabama football teams — canceled a practice and marched in support of racial equality.
The University of Kentucky basketball program just released a slickly-produced video in support of Black Lives Matter.
There's nothing wrong with making a statement and taking a peaceful stand against racial inequality and police brutality against Blacks.
But in the case of Jacob Blake, there are certainly more questions than answers.
• Was Blake reaching into his vehicle for a weapon? Some reports indicated that Blake had a knife.
• Blake was reportedly tased twice before walking away from officers toward his car — was he warned not to reach into his vehicle?
• Police were called to the scene because Blake reportedly was there against his girlfriend's wishes. How did this incident escalate to the point where lethal force was used by an officer?
These questions surely will be answered as the case moves forward — but it seems America is firmly divided from the viewing a single video.
Black Lives Matter and those who are sick and tired of Black men dying at the hands of police see the horror of a man shot seven times and they think "here we go again."
But you have many supporters of law enforcement who look at the video and see a man disobeying commands, after he's already been involved in a confrontation with officers, and walking to his vehicle to possibly retrieve a weapon.
Those are two very different takes on one 30-second video clip.
I have two reporters I work with who have taken virtual-reality police training and they both left the exercise with a new respect for police officers. They have to make life and death decisions in a heartbeat. It is not an easy job. If you hesitate in a dangerous situation, you could end up dying.
I, like many of you, have been guilty of jumping to conclusions and allowing my emotions to get the better of me when seeing a video like the shooting of Jacob Blake.
It's awful to see. And it's even worse knowing that Blake's kids were in the vehicle and watched it happen.
The line in the sand is clearly visible. One side sees a Black man treated violently by police. One side seems a criminal whose refusal to cooperate with officers escalated to the point of him being shot.
Personally, I'm going to reserve judgement on this case until I know a whole lot more about what really happened.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
