Signs spot the landscape, “Jesus is coming.” They are an alert to those who look with expectant hope of His return, a warning for those who have not believed on Him. The signs affirm our consensus that we are in the last days.
In 2 Timothy 3:1-5, Paul gives about 18 character traits of humanity in the last days. It is beyond amazing how so precisely the Spirit reveals to the apostle the depravity of our times. All Scripture comes to man from God. And Hebrews 4:12 tells us that it is a living word, a word with power, and a word that strikes its target and penetrates to the heart and soul of man. It is the propensity of man to read Scripture and consider that it applies to another era, past or future.
We wrap the spiritual reveal in our finite understanding and application to accommodate our lives without challenges to and convictions of our lifestyles. We have grown adept in decerning what God will do to those who are errant of the precepts of His kingdom, but cannot see the beam in our own eyes, the error of our own ways.
The similarities between the conditions of humanity in our times with that of the last days that Paul lays out is absolute affirmation that God is.
Lovers of self, lovers of money: narcissism, greed, and the grab for power fuels the trajectory of the church, the economics of our society and the political posturing of our leaders of today. It is clothed in the garments of America’s restoration to greatness, spiritual purity; there is oppression of the marginalized under the banner of integrity, restoring trust in the election process. The system is fraught with corruption, but even the iconic conservative voice, Sean Hannity, admitted he never believed the lie; yet he pushed it on his program platform.
Unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers: the treatment of migrants by the Governors of Texas and Florida regarded these desperate souls as political ponds. Fly them, bus them to the states and residence of leader in liberal centers to make a pollical statement. Social, political, and religious differences are entrenched in vitriolic discord. We can’t seem to reach a rational middle ground.
Legitimate movements advocating for justice, equality and fairness in education are reduced to voguish phrases used to diminish the authenticity, the integrity, and validity of the push to be heard, to be – accurately and representatively — included in the history of this great democracy.
WOKE is a term born out of the African American experience in America. It means to be alert to injustice and discrimination in society, especially racism. In our toxic social, religious, and political environment, the term has been hijacked, and weaponized into a threat and a campaign platform. Florida passed a ‘Stop Woke Act.” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB7 into Florida law.
The African American’s labor to be accurately represented in America’s iteration of history is painted with the brush of ‘wokeness.’
Critics of the College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (CBAPP) argued that curricula focused too much of Euro-centric history. An Advanced Placement African American Studies course was developed and offered through the CBAPP. Leaders in the field of Black studies – Henry Louis Gates and Evelyn Brooks Higginsbotham – assisted in the creation of the course. Howard University, universities of Notre Dame and Tuskegee aided in the development of a polit college-level course. The goal of the course is to teach that Black history is broader than slavery and the Civil Rights Movement. Gates stated, “Nothing is more dramatic than having the College Board launch an AP course in a field – that signifies ultimate acceptance and ultimate academic legitimacy …AP African American Studies is not CRT. It is not the 1619 Project. It is a mainstream, rigorously vetted, academic approach to a vibrant field of study, one half a century old in the American academy, and much older, of course, in historically Black colleges and universities.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis, presumptive 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is blocking implementation of the polit course. Under anti-woke vigilance, the Florida college system is committed to presenting higher education opportunities free from indoctrination and woke ideology. Slanderers without question.
Jesus said, “when evening comes you say, it will be good weather because the sky is red. And in the morning, today will be stormy because the sky is red and threatening. You know how to read the appearance of the sky, but you can’t read the signs of the times.” (Matthew 16:2-3)
