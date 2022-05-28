There is always a strong juxtaposition felt when writing about Memorial Day.
In Pulaski County, Memorial Day is talked about in terms of tourism, usually. It conjures up images of Lake Cumberland, of the Ohio Navy rolling into town, of Somernites Cruise.
It’s a big deal for our community, because we benefit all around from the money that visitors spend here. Our businesses do well, and when they do well, we all do well. So talking about Memorial Day in fun and frivolous ways seems natural.
But it’s hard to escape the true meaning of Memorial Day. We celebrate it by living, experiencing, making the most of the time that we have. The point of the holiday, however, is to remember and honor those unable to do so.
Memorial Day — known once upon a time as “Decoration Day,” a time to adorn graves with flags or flowers — is meant to honor those who died while serving the United States in the Armed Forces.
In my family (and I suspect many other families do the same), we’ve used it as a time to visit the graves of those service members who have left us, even if they made it back and lived out the rest of their lives in the civilian world. We buy flowers and put them in front of the gravestones of my Grandpa Meriel, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, and his brother, my Uncle Joe, who did likewise.
Neither man was killed in battle — if my grandfather had been, I wouldn’t be here right now writing this. But it still feels appropriate to pay our respects to them and the time that they spent in the service. These are things never to be forgotten.
A trip to the National Cemetery at Mill Springs sees even more of these kinds of honors. The flags placed in front of the slim white headstones — rows and rows of them, like soldiers still standing sentry — always make for an emotionally stirring sight.
The world is a dangerous place. To many people it seems that way more than ever, but the truth is, this has always been the case. Memorial Day reminds us of that. It reminds us that someone in our family went fought in a battle between entities bigger than themselves, and put themselves in harm’s way out of loyalty and duty.
Having seen the effects of war so many times, I think the people of this country have developed a strong sensitivity to putting our sons and daughters in harm’s way. Politicians have often been fast and loose about sending troops in here and there, often slow to remove them. Choose which party you see fit to criticize the most, and you’ll find your presidents whose decisions about deployment you’ve found objectionable.
The idea of sending troops to the Ukraine to aid that nation against Russia has been the subject of discussion recently, but has not met with a lot of favor from the American people. Recent comments by President Joe Biden that the U.S. had made a “commitment” to become involved militarily to help Taiwan against China should the latter move against the former made many ears perk up, though White House officials later stated that Biden was referring to sending equipment to Taiwan instead of troops. The idea of striking up World War III against China is not something I think anyone wants.
We are fortunate, and should be grateful, that we have individuals willing to serve in our Armed Forces. Brave people willing to sacrifice themselves — their comfort, their time with their loved ones, even potentially their lives — to protect this nation and our way of life. That is not something to be taken lightly — not by those in Washington, and not by any of us. These lives are precious; any family who has lost someone in combat knows that all too well. The best thing that we can do to honor those currently serving is to treat their lives as valuable, not to be subject to the whims of fickle foreign policy. When we fight, it should be because we are truly protecting our freedoms against those who would do us harm.
This is not a condemnation of anyone or any military engagement in particular; just a Memorial Day reminder of what is lost when someone gives their life for their country, and a plea for no one to take it for granted.
I’m reminded of it every time I write about how great our Memorial Day weekend will be. I enjoy doing that; if I could compose nothing but positive stories about our community, I would. I love promoting our beautiful lakeside community and seeing it prosper.
But I can never do so without thinking about the other side of Memorial Day — the purpose behind the day. Take care that, while grilling your hot dogs and enjoying the lake, you take some time to reflect on the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.