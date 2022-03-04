We may very well not have a Major League Baseball season this year.
And, for the life of me, I can't manage to care. Not a bit.
And that's strange. I grew up loving baseball. It was my best sport as an athlete — although I was far from a great player. I lived within easy driving distance of perhaps the greatest teams in history — the Big Red Machine of the 70s. Watching the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez forged a passion for the game.
But that passion has waned through the years, sadly enough. As a kid, I didn't have to worry about terms like salary cap, revenue sharing or free agency. It was a much simpler time.
I certainly understand that professional athletes have a shelf life — I understand that they make big money for their sport and the owner of their teams. I understand that free agency has helped them maximize their career earnings.
But as a fan, the revolving door of players has always been a little sad.
But I digress. Professional sports survived free agency. But will baseball survive its latest labor dispute?
Two years ago, COVID forced baseball into a 60-game season with virtually no fan attendance. Owners wringed their hands at the lost revenue and expressed concern that the game of baseball might be damaged.
Well, now baseball will once again be out of sight and out of mind in the sports world. This time the culprit isn't a virus— unless you want to deem greed an illness. Perhaps it is, because the greed on both sides — from the owners AND from the players — literally makes me sick.
Owners of Major League Baseball franchises are enjoying record profits, chiefly because of digital media and streaming packages —and those record profits are coming during a time where the sport's popularity is clearly on the downside. Yet they continue to press for more money.
As for the players? Well, it's hard to feel sorry for guys who make a MINIMUM of $640k per year. And the guys who make $640k a year are pitchers with ERAs of about 7 runs per game and utility infielders who hit .156. To put that in perspective, Mickey Mantle's annual salary topped out at $100k a year. I know, things have changed since 1963. But in today's dollars, Mantle's '63 salary would still be under a million bucks.
As for the mega-stars today? Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will earn an average annual salary of over $43 million with the Mets, the highest in MLB history. Angels slugger Mike Trout makes over $35 million a year. In all there are 22 players in MLB that make better than $25 million a year.
Yet they, like the owners, want more.
Don't feel sorry for the players in this mess. And certainly don't feel bad for the owners. The people who are "locked out" are the fans. And the people who will have trouble making ends meet are not the players or executives. Those people would be the the stadium workers — the folks who work concession stands, the people who make up the grounds crews. The ushers. The parking lot attendants.
Manny Machado made 30 million bucks last year. I'd say he'll survive.
The counties and cities who committed millions of dollars to keep baseball teams in their communities will be sitting with empty stadiums this summer — which will hurt the economy in those areas. You ever walked around downtown Cincinnati while traveling for a Reds game? Those eateries and clubs bring in a lot of money from baseball fans — fans who have been "locked out."
You used to be able to purchase really good tickets to an MLB game for very reasonable money. Now? Not so much. There's a whole lot of people who would have to save for months to take a family of four to a Reds game these days — and they wouldn't have the nice box seats, either.
Baseball is pricing itself out of business — and the nonsense that has gone on off the field, mostly from the blind ignorance during the steroid era, has tainted the game's purity. It's absurd that the game's all-time home run leader will never get into the hall of fame because he cheated with performance enhancers. But that's baseball for you.
Yet the owners and the players continue to press the envelope with this labor dispute.
Baseball is committing suicide because it continues to drive away people who support it every day and night — the fans who once loved the beauty of the game.
I never thought I would ever see a time where I simply didn't care that we might not have a baseball season — but here I am. And I'm not alone.
So if greed is indeed an illness, can we fast track some medication for Major League Baseball?
That's one vaccine that seriously needs to be mandated.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
