I awoke on Thursday morning, went to my office, got on my computer, and scanned social media. On almost every other post on my Facebook account today, there were messages in remembrance of the late Sheriff Sam Catron. On the date April 13, 2002, Sheriff Sam Catron was murdered.
It was a day I will never forget, nor will thousands of other Pulaski Countians.
It was a day we lost perhaps one of the greatest sheriffs this county has ever had.
It was a day this county lost a little bit of its innocence.
It was a day crime and corruption took away our beloved sheriff.
During my time growing up as a teenager, Sam Catron was the only sheriff I ever knew existed in Pulaski County. It wasn’t until I started working at the Commonwealth Journal newspaper in 2001 that I got to formally meet him. Before then I had always seen Sheriff Catron around town at sporting events, at public functions, or on the scene of accidents wearing his traditional brown sheriff’s uniform. It didn’t matter if it was Monday morning or Sunday evening, it seemed to me that Sheriff Catron was always in his sheriff’s uniform and always on duty.
Back in 2001 on a typical day, I first witnessed Sheriff Catron exit the elevator and walk into the Commonwealth Journal third-floor news room. At first I was shocked, because I didn’t know if we were being raided or someone was about to get arrested.
But just as quickly as he got off the elevator, he sat down at a reporter’s desk and started to give details of an arrest incident from the night before.
You have to remember back in 2001 the internet was still in its infancy and local law enforcement didn’t send out emails or post information on social media.
However 22 years ago, they did fax information to our news room, but not Sam Catron. He sometimes walked from the old Courthouse, past Fountain Square, and took the elevator to our third floor newsroom. That was just the kind of sheriff he was.
The few times I got to see Sheriff Catron walk into our newsroom, the whole room was captivated by what he had to say and we were all in awe at his cavalier attitude about the highly dangerous situations he faced in fighting crime.
Still to this day it angers me that his life was taken away over some political posturing. And it also worries me to think what this town might have been like today if his murderers and accomplices had gotten away the senseless crime?
It also makes me mindful of what all law enforcement officers go through on a daily basis to protect our safety and well being, especially in light of the recent tragedies in Nashville and Louisville.
Several people I knew wanted to get into law enforcement because of Sheriff Catron and they wanted to serve and protect the county under his guidance. Most of them had lengthy and distinguished careers in law enforcement probably from what they might have learned from the late Sam Catron.
Since his death, several other sheriffs have tried to fill his shoes. All have served and protected our county with honor and dignity.
But there will never be another sheriff like Sam Catron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.