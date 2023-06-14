An official dedication ceremony was held for Brigadier General Charles Young on June 1 at the site of his birthplace in May’s Lick, Kentucky. Young was the highest ranking African American to serve in the Armed Forces at the time of his death in 1922. Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear signed the resolution designating The Brigadier General Charles Young Historical Corridor 100 years to the day after his burial in Arlington National Cemetery.
The Corridor will run from the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville to Camp Nelson to May’s Lick, along U.S. 68, to Maysville and on to the Charles Young Home in Wilberforce, OH.
The Jim Crow Era could not suppress the genius of the gifted and indomitable Charles Young. The metaphoric knee on his neck didn’t choke out his thirst for learning, his propensity for defying the odds; he spoke German, French and Spanish fluently.
Racism prohibited him from rising above the rank of Colonel. He was posthumously promoted to Brigadier General in 2022.
The service of Brigadier General Young epitomizes the spirit, the character, the commitment, and the resilience of the African American in military service. However, many suffered disrespect and violence inside the ranks, and horrendous deaths at the hands of local Whites.
Every member of the United States Armed Forces takes the oath of allegiance when they enlist to serve. I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me. According to the regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.
The 369th Infantry Regiment, originally the 15th New York Colored Infantry Regiment, served with valor in WW I.
A month after the United States declared war on Germany in April 1917, the 15th New York reported to Camp Peekskill, New York for rifle training. The regiment was officially mustered into federal service in July. It became evident during basic training at Camp Whitman, that they would not be accepted as equals. They were not allowed to join the “Rainbow Division,” an assembly of National Guard units from two dozen states, in the farewell parade that marched down Fifth Avenue.
The racial slights, the contempt for African Americans grows more extreme.
They were ordered to Camp Wadsworth in 1917. The mordant climate of harassment and verbal abuse was routine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Col. William Hayward, the white commanding officer appointed by New York Gov. Charles Whitman, traveled to Washington, D. C., to make a direct appeal to the secretary of war that he relocate the 15th or deploy them to Europe. They were soon deployed France but hundreds of miles from the front.
They worked on engineering projects that would pave the way for the larger, white body of U.S. troops. Col Hayward recognized that his men faced a real possibility of using shovels instead of rifles for the duration of the war. He appealed to Gen. Pershing for reassignment to combat duty. Gen. Pershing, Commander of the American Expeditionary Force, was committed to the idea of a single body of American troops under American command.
Pershing was not a man who marched in lockstep with the times and racial attitudes of his country. He once commanded the all-Black 10th Calvary which earned him the moniker ”Black Jack.” He knew of the character of the African American soldier, tested and proven in the heat of battle.
The 15th was redesignated the 369th Infantry Regiment and attached to the fully integrated 16th Division of the French Army. African colonial troops had served in the French Army for decades; the men of the 369th were accepted without prejudice into this foreign army. They learned the French language, went through tactics training and the use of the French Lebel rifle, before deploying to the front in the Champagne region.
Here they served with valor and with distinction. The 369th would spend 191 in combat; no other American unit spent that much time continuously fighting enemy troops.
The German spring offensive, under the command of Gen. Erich Ludendorff, hammered the Allied lines. The 369th held the line; the Germans developed a great respect for their battlefield prowess. They called them “Hellfighters” for their performance on the battlefield. The moniker remained affixed to their identity.
Pvts. Henry Johnson and Needham Roberts were on sentry duty when their post was attacked by a German patrol. The two fought off two dozen Germans in hand-to-hand combat. Johnson sustained 21 wounds. The French military awarded him the Croix de Guerre avex Palme for his bravery.
Gen. Ludendorff launched one final attack against the fatigued Allied Forces before reinforcements arrived. The 369th endured the unrelenting shelling from the Germans at the Second Battle of the Marne. They held the line but suffered heavy losses. When Allied reinforcements arrived, the 369th was reassigned to the French 161st Division. They participated in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive; it was the 369th that captured the town of Sechault, France.
When the 161st Division was relieved, the battle-tested, and badly wounded “Hellfighters” were withdrawn to the rear. The entire regiment was awarded the Croix de Guerre for valor.
The American press reported on the battlefield exploits of the 369th. When the troops arrived in New York in February, the Harlem Hellfighters were greeted with the proper respect — returning heroes. The 369th Infantry Regiment paraded up Fifth Avenue, with decorated regimental colors displayed before a crowd of hundreds of thousands.
How could these returning African American soldiers be expected to accept lynchings, institutional racism and bow to Jim Crow after experiencing equality in Europe, a member of the Regiment pondered.
But that is exactly what some segments of America expected.
We will look at Black veterans targeted by lynch mobs and Jim Crow Law in subsequent columns leading up to the nation’s celebration of Independence Day, the 4th of July.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
