A high school in northern California has canceled its football games for the season. That’s a serious discipline but it was a serious offense. The football team, including Black teammates, appeared in a video reenacting a slave auction. They thought it a prank, they thought it was funny. If they had known the history of the shackled humans they mocked in auction, would any have participated?
There was a reason God had Joshua collect the twelve stones from the middle of the Jordan. They were crossing over into a new life, a new land, a new beginning but the monument of stones would be an object symbolizing liberation and an opportunity for a history lesson.
“After the entire nation had finished crossing the Jordon, the Lord spoke to Joshua: choose twelve men from the people, one man for each tribe, and command them: take twelve stones from this place in the middle of the Jordan where the priests are standing, carry them with you, and set them down at the place where you spend the night.” (6) “so that this will be a sign among you. In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean to you? “ (Joshua 4:1-3, 6.) You can tell them of the trials and glory of the journey to the land.
At the foot of the Lady of Liberty are broken chains. It symbolizes the broken system of slavery and injustice. French historian, Edward de Laboulaye, and architect/sculptor, Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, in 1865, decided to build a monument to liberty and gift it to America; Lady Liberty was to hold a chain in her left hand.
The statue was to represent liberty, justice, a symbol that welcomes all to a land liberated from an oppressive ideology by the blood of 600,000 souls spilled on the battlefields of America’s war of liberation.
‘American leadership complained that the chains placed too much emphasis on slavery and that they were a reminder to the Southerners of their loss, therefore the chains needed to be removed.’ Excerpt from, ‘Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome’ Dr. Joy DeGruy.
How about some concern, some compassion for the millions of enslaved who endured the centuries of atrocities.
We have failed to educate our people, our generations about the meaning of the chains. Instead, our schools, the entertainment industry, our churches have indoctrinated us with a false narrative of who we are, what we have done in the dark nights of our souls, and how we came to be this nation divided under God. We are a society, a nation intentionally ignorant of our history.
The decision to pander to the wounded ego of the southern insurrectionist was a death knoll to liberty; a signal to the liberated slaves, ‘you are a part of us’ would have been a declaration of justice, of equality. That decision set the tone of race relations and reconciliation between America and the African American for the next century and decades beyond.
The tentacles of the ideology that set up the system of chattel slavery, race identity by skin color, the social hierarchy operating in that premise permeates the fiber of America at every intersection of life. The knowledge to bring light to this dark and destructive course lays slain at the doors of our schools; the policies of the educational system are a noose around the neck of social change and enlightenment.
To borrow part of a quote from the twentieth century prophet, Martin Luther King, Jr., “darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can.” Allow me to append, knowledge is light, knowledge of the present, knowledge of the past, knowledge that recognizes the interconnectedness of the two and how that influences life, life decisions and the flow of our society; knowledge is the rails on which progress runs. A plethora of movies, docuseries, the evening news, social media chats, clearly reveals to these people, young people, Black and White, that it ain’t no laughing matter.
That they didn’t know, that they can claim ignorance of the atrocities of the chains of slavery, humans chained and auctioned as property, points to the failure of our institutional policies in education. These acts of ignorance are not isolated incidents; from California to Mississippi, from Florida to Tennessee and up to New York, ignorance resonates in the inept behavior of school administrators, teachers, and students.
During the Obama years, elected officials, people in positions of authority, people presumed to possess a modicum of intelligence, would make racial blurs, and claim they didn’t know it was racist and offensive to African Americans. Educated fools from uneducated schools, Curtis Mayfield, the urban prophet would say.
