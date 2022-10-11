Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Louisville Kentucky. AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED. INCIDENT SUMMARY: JULISSA LOVICK WAS LAST SEEN GETTING INTO A BLUE LEXUS E-S 3 50 WITH A WHITE PLATE, STATE UNKNOWN, AT THE COLLEGE VIEW CAMPUS IN ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY AT 11 A.M., OCTOBER 11, 2022. VICTIMS: JULISSA LOVICK. A BLACK FEMALE AGE 16 YEARS OLD. SHE HAS BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 199 POUNDS. LAST SEEN: WEARING WHITE SHOES, PURPLE T-SHIRT, AND A BLACK JACKET. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ALERT PLEASE CONTACT THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE.