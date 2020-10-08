Relatively speaking, the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday was a friendly conversation over a picnic lunch between two dear friends.
We even had a fly to shoo away.
It certainly wasn't the horrific disaster of the week before — when President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, went completely off the rails in the initial Presidential debate of the season.
Yes, Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, went at each other with vigor. But there was at least a modicum of respect and dignity.
I thought both performed relatively well — although there were certainly questions left unanswered.
And that was frustrating.
Time and time again, Pence grilled Harris about "the Supreme Court issue." There have been rumors swirling that if Republicans get their way and confirm conservative Amy Coney Barrett to take the spot left by the death of liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that Biden would work to increase the number of justices on the court and fill those seats with left-leaning judges. Harris would neither confirm nor deny those rumors.
It's something we deserve to know.
Pence was asked whether Trump would peacefully surrender the Oval Office if he is defeated next month. Again, there has been much speculation that Trump would not accept defeat. Pence would not address the issue at all.
Pence also refused to say whether climate change was an existential threat. "The climate is changing," Pence would say several times. We already knew that — we want to hear how concerned you are by that fact.
A key point neither candidate would acknowledge is the advanced age of their running mates.
Biden is 78 and seems shaky at times. Trump is 74 and obese. Neither are the picture of health, so it's a valid question: Have the Vice President and Harris spoken to their respective running mates about a course of action should the President become incapacitated over the next four years. Certainly the focus on this topic intensified in the past week or so with Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
It's certainly a point of concern. And neither Harris nor Pence would touch it with a 10-foot pole.
The folly of the first Presidential debate, coupled with Trump's bout with the coronavirus, have put subsequent debates between Trump and Biden in question.
It's a shame that the two debates we've seen thus far have left so many questions unanswered as we head down the home stretch.
Sure, it's true that most Americans already have their minds made up. But for any voter who might be on the fence, the debates probably haven't helped nudge them toward one side or the other.
Debates are in place to solidify platforms and make key points to help voters decide who would be best for the country. They're designed to put all the cards on the table and answer the tough questions that voters might have.
So far in the 2020 cycle, they have failed miserably.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
