Not long ago Christianity Today, one of the faith’s most significant print publications, ran a story that was both troubling and telling. The article reported findings from the American Bible Society showing that 26 million Americans stopped reading the Bible regularly during the days of the COVID crisis. John Plake, the lead researcher for the American Bible Society report commented, “What we discovered was startling, disheartening, and disruptive.”
Their research showed that a year ago, about 50% of Americans said they read the Bible on their own at least three or four times a year. That percentage had stayed about the same during since the turn of the century. But in 2022, the number dropped by 11 points to about 39%. It was the largest decline in their records.
Before we go on, let’s pause for just a moment and consider the parameters of their research. While the regular Bible readers include those who read the Bible every day and those who at least study it once a week for a small group of some sort, the boundaries for these numbers go down all the way to only reading it three times a year. Wouldn’t you imagine most people read at least a Scripture during the Christmas season at least once? That narrows the figure to reading the Bible two other times a year. We are not describing an obsessed Bible fanatic.
The statistics showed that only about 10% of Americans indicate they read the Bible every day. A year ago, that number was around 14%. The number of even the most engaged Bible readers is slipping. Plake thinks the change is related to church attendance. During COVID church attendance ceased for many states for an extended period of time. Even with the church doors open now, most churches are barely catching up to prior attendance numbers. Plake’s conclusion believes that Bible reading is connected to the encouragement and accountability generated from others.
A different survey produced information that is much of a paradox. According to George Barna, a well-respected researcher, 62% of Americans say they wish they read the Bible more.
When I read statistics about almost anything, I begin asking questions. Several pop into my mind when I hear these figures. First, I want to know what keeps people from reading the Bible. If so many people want to read the Bible more, why don’t we? Second, I wondered how long it takes to read parts of the Bible for most people. Finally, I want to know if reading the Bible has any positive impact upon how I feel and how I behave.
Crossway Publishers helped answer one of those questions. They publish many Christian books, including a couple of versions of the Bible. They surveyed over 11,000 of their readers, asking them to read portions of the Bible and record how long it took them to finish their reading. Their studies showed an average reading time for every book of the Bible.
Let’s do a little math. According to their results, the book of Matthew takes 2 hours and 21 minutes; Mark 1 hour and 23 minutes; Luke 2 hours and 24 minutes; John 1 hour and 51 minutes; and Acts 2 hours and 15 minutes. All counted, a person could read all four gospels about Jesus and the book about the beginnings of the church in about 10 hours. If you spent 20 minutes a day you could read the first five books of the New Testament in just once month.
Let’s break it down a little more. If you read 15 minutes a day for the entire year, you would be reading 5,475 minutes for the entire year. If you have a fairly slow pace of reading, perhaps about 200 words a minute, you would read 1,095,000 words from the Bible in that year’s time. Wouldn’t that have some type of effect on you?
When commenting about reading the Bible, theologian and pastor John Piper wrote, “Don’t just read the Bible; read God’s world as well as reading God’s Word.” Piper was suggesting that reading the Bible helps us interpret and evaluate the things in the world more clearly and concisely. Read for knowledge, but read also for application and behavior.
But that leaves two questions that I would like to answer. How much do people read the Bible and what prevents them from reading it more? Also, does reading the Bible make a difference? Would my day go better, would I make more positive decisions, or would I feel better inside because of the time I spent reading?
So are you ready for a challenge? Here is what I would like to do. During the month of October I would like to challenge you to read the Bible every day. Starting next Saturday Oct. 1, there will be a Bible verse for every day on the Church Directory page every Saturday. The verse of the day will be Saturday’s reading, the other day’s of the week will be on the far left side of the Church Directory.
About mid-way through October, there will be a survey asking you about your normal Bible reading habits. At the end of the month, there will be another survey asking you how reading the Bible for 30 days has affected you. We will examine the numbers early in November.
What do you think? Are you willing to commit to what would amount to about a minute a day? The Scripture verses will first talk about God’s Word and then we will talk about being thankful and gracious in our behavior to God and others.
Let’s see what difference our experiment will make.
Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and voluntary ministry positions at several churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.