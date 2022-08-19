A few weeks ago, my wife Diane received a Fitbit activity tracker for her birthday from our oldest son in Texas. He’s a computer engineer and enjoys giving technology gifts. When Diane expressed some interest in a Fitbit, he was off and running.
The Fitbit is the world’s most popular activity tracker. It calculates the number of steps you take and the number of miles you walk each day. It keeps track of the calories you burn, measures your electrodermal responses, and comes up with a daily stress score. It also monitors your heart rate, and oxygen saturation level; and it even analyzes your sleep cycles, giving you an overall sleep score each morning.
Fitbit rewards you with virtual badges and trophies to encourage you. They look like futuristic watches and feature a color display that lights up when you tap it, or even when you just move your arm. While I’m jealous, I’m not sure that I want one. It seems to have the potential to be a monkey on your back.
Diane’s Fitbit tells you how often you’re in the Active Zone (a high level of activity) and it can be rather intrusive, posting notices for incoming calls and texts and prompting you when you haven’t been active enough. I was surprised to see Diane jump up in a restaurant when her Fitbit alerted her that she needed a few more steps to reach the goal of 250 steps in an hour.
Fitbit users can also share their progress and achievements with friends. Our daughter has befriended Diane and seems to be excessively proud of her large number of daily steps. There seems to be inherent peer pressure in this aspect of the Fitbit. The company admits that users who have friends on the app, take an average of 700 more steps per day than users without friends.
Fitbits work a lot like what used to be called biofeedback devices. These were electronic instruments that monitored and provided feedback on various physiological functions, like brainwaves, heart functioning, breathing, muscle activity, and skin temperature. The feedback, usually a tone or visual display, allowed people to learn to control these functions voluntarily.
A number of years ago I worked with a psychiatrist, who used skin temperature biofeedback to help people learn to abort migraine headaches. Biofeedback can be used to treat a number of disorders, but is used infrequently today because medications work so well and are so much easier. Devices like the Fitbit and smartphone apps apparently are the latest incarnations of this technology.
Scientists at Fitbit are constantly working on developing new capacities for their product. Their ultimate goal appears to be for the device to talk directly to your doctors and tell on you for not exercising enough or to give them a heads up on some impending health crisis.
I wondered how accurate the Fitbit really is and if the information it generates is meaningful, or if it’s just an expensive toy. According to Livewire.com technology writer Kat Aoki when it comes to measuring steps “Experts consider Fitbits surprisingly accurate, but they’re not perfect.” The device also is more accurate in counting calories than most of its competitors. In regard to accuracy, a lot seems to depend on having the correct tightness on your wrist.
When it comes to exercise tracking and calorie counting Aoki concludes, “… you shouldn’t sweat your Fitbit’s accuracy too much. A Fitbit is accurate enough for non-medical uses, so being off a few steps or calories won’t noticeably affect your device’s use and enjoyment.”
Health blogger Joel Frohlich says that getting a sufficient sleep is often a neglected aspect of health. From the data it collects, the Fitbit infers when you’re awake, in a deep sleep, a light slumber, or dreaming. According to Frohlich, it can classify these stages with 69% accuracy. While any particular day’s readings may not be very accurate, average readings over time can provide a fairly accurate picture of sleep quality. Fitbit has collected data from over nine billion nights of sleep, which is an impressive baseline it uses in its analyses.
Fitbit data has even been presented in court in a couple of high-profile murders cases. In both instances, the victims’ Fitbit tracking data refuted the alibis of principal suspects. It seems that getting 10,000 steps a day was the least of these users’ problems. I’m not sure this is an attractive selling point for the Fitbit.
Humorist David Sedaris was an early Fitbit user. In 2014 he wrote an article about it for The New Yorker. Sedaris says that for people like him, the Fitbit serves as “a digital trainer,” perpetually egging him on. He took it with him when he went on book tours. He said, “During the first few weeks that I had it, I’d return to my hotel at the end of the day, and when I discovered that I’d taken a total of, say, 12,000 steps, I’d go out for another 3,000.”
When his partner asked him, “Why isn’t 12,000 enough?” he would say, “Because my Fitbit thinks I can do better.” Back home in England, he began taking longer and longer walks to accumulate more steps. Sedaris said he was surprised by the number of odd things he saw as he made his rounds. His most dramatic encounter involved finding a cow right in the midst of giving birth. Although I can’t top that, once when I was walking, I did come across an entire, fully-cooked beef roast, lying in the middle of the sidewalk, but that’s another story.
Over time Sedaris worked his way up to an incredible 60,000 steps a day. This is 25.5 miles, just short of a full marathon. On these lengthy walks he would routinely pick up any trash he found alongside the road. His anti-littering efforts were so impressive that the local council named a garbage truck after him in recognition of all the rubbish he collected after getting his Fitbit. Sedaris’ story should, perhaps, serve as a cautionary tale for Fitbit users about the power of feedback and how easy it can be to go overboard.
The Fitbit also reminds me of Dr. McCoy’s famous “biobed” in the Star Trek television series. This hi-tech hospital bed monitored its occupant’s vital signs while scanning for potential problems.
Start Trek blogger Jon Sung has called the “biobed” “the tricorder’s big brother.” This seems to be what Fitbit is aiming to become. It may not be a portable “biobed” yet, but it’s still early in the game.
