Art is a messy thing. And little about it is messier than its creators.
Roman Polanski is perhaps known better at this point for being a fugitive from the U.S. after facing jail time for sex with a minor than for his wonderful films like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Chinatown.” Talk to a young person today about Bill Cosby, and instead of his delightful cartoon “Fat Albert” or his being the face of NBC comedy in the ‘80s, they’ll likely think of his conviction for sex-based offenses. And there’s a world out there somewhere in the multiverse where the likes of serial killer John Wayne Gacy and World War II tyrant Adolf Hitler are known more for their painting skills than for being monsters.
There are people out there for whom the deeds of these individuals would ruin the beauty they created. But for others, that isn’t the case. While even I don’t think I’d want an original Gacy or Hitler in my house, I still happily watch “Rosemary’s Baby” at Halloween time, and can enjoy a “Fat Albert” re-run on DVD guilt-free — it’s something I grew up on, and have very fond memories of it.
And then we have Jeremy Scrimager.
Certainly, no one is comparing Scrimager, a local visual artist, to Polanski, Cosby, or Hitler. That would be wildly unfair. Scrimager, in fact, is guilty of no actual crime in context of the current controversy surrounding him and his work. What Scrimager did is apparently say words that are considered unacceptable in the current zeitgeist while outside of a popular local nightspot months ago that were recorded on camera.
I am an absolute advocate of freedom of speech. I also understand that those particular words are hurtful to certain people, and if you purposely do something hurtful to someone else, that neatly fits the definition of “bad.” As in, that’s a bad thing to do and you shouldn’t do it. And considering the nature of at least one of those words, it would be totally inappropriate to have someone who would use it associated with a Juneteenth event, as Scrimager was originally scheduled to do before being scratched from the event’s line-up of artists. So no defense of what Scrimager did here, at least from a moral standpoint.
Or a practical one. The crazy thing is, what he was ranting about on the video had absolutely nothing to do with the meanings behind those words — he appeared to be questioning the quality of musical performers at live venues in this area. He could have left those two certain words out entirely, still made his point, and while a few musicians and music-lovers might be upset at him, nothing he said would have risen to the level of cutting him out of the upcoming Juneteenth festival or causing the City of Somerset Mayor and Lake Cumberland Diversity Council to issue statements disassociating themselves from him. But for whatever reason, he peppered his speech with those slurs like unnecessary seasoning, and here we are. Let that be a lesson to us all to think before we blurt.
The situation has reared its ugly head again after Monday night’s Somerset City Council meeting. Here’s the problem: Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Scrimager are friends. In a small town, where everybody knows everybody else, people have personal connections, and that’s the case with the mayor and the artist. (Hell, I’ve had a beer with Scrimager before as well. I don’t know if either of us would consider the other an actual “friend,” so to speak, but we’ve been cordial with each other in social situations.) Keck owns Scrimager’s art. He displays it in his office at the Somerset CityEnergyHallCenterWhateverIt’sCalledSeriouslyWhyDoesn’tItHaveAFrontDoorAlready. Now, because Scrimager has become persona non grata and the City of Somerset has cut him off from actual participation in city events, some believe Keck should remove Scrim’s art from his office ... and one person told him so at Monday’s meeting, while another stood up to defend Scrimager — not his wrong actions, but the all-too-human person behind them.
Monday night, our intrepid young summer reporter Olyvia Neal came back to the office after covering the meeting. She described the back-and-forth about Scrimager to me, and the mayor’s reaction — he showed no interest in removing his friend’s art from his office. Like a good reporter, she gave a description that was about what was said, not how she feels about it. So I asked her what she thought. She told me, but acknowledged that both parties made intriguing arguments. I would have to say I agree, and that it comes down to an interesting conundrum — how personal a space is one’s office?
On the one hand, I would consider an office one’s own haven. It’s yours to do with as you want, aesthetically speaking. On the other, in this case, the office isn’t technically his — it’s part of a public building, had someone in it before Keck (former Mayor Eddie Girdler) and will have likely many more people in it after Keck as well.
Keck isn’t putting Scrim’s art up all over City Hall; he has it in the same space where he might put pictures of his wife and kids. And again, it’s the art of someone the mayor considers a personal friend — he’s not hanging original Gacy pieces up just to be edgy. Moreover, as I suggested earlier, one can separate art from the bad deeds of the artist — Cosby’s crimes don’t make his TV shows any less funny to me than they were the first time I saw them.
But if it’s a public building, the public should have some say in what goes in it, presumably. And this isn’t Keck’s home office, it’s his work office in a public building.
So yes, it’s a complicated issue.
I’m no lawyer, so I don’t know if there’s a legal answer to this conundrum or not. I am human, however, so I do think I’m qualified to understand the situation from a moral standpoint, an empathetic one. And to me, the answer is this: As a member of the public, I should stand aside and let the mayor decide what he wants to do about it.
Personally, I wouldn’t feel comfortable telling someone how they should decorate their office — even if I was offended by it. And I understand that Scrimager’s friend probably hurts for him and the situation he’s gotten himself into. You can disapprove of someone’s actions, and still feel sympathy for what they’re going through. This is probably difficult for Keck, and deeply personal. Rather than demand he go by what I may or may not think is right, I think it’s better to let him decide that for himself.
And if that means leaving the art in place, the world will keep spinning. Our lives will all go on unchanged. We may not like it, but we will be no worse for wear for it, whereas Keck, being forced to do something he might see as a betrayal of his friendship, would be. It might be the kind of thing that would be very uncomfortable for him, and make him very sad. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather be a little offended than to put someone else through that.
Not long ago, I wrote a column about how the City of Burnside gave me a ceremonial key to the city for my coverage of their community. They stressed that I was always fair, and I wrote about how that’s because I understand that these aren’t just subjects for me to write about like some detached big city reporter in an ivory tower — these are people. Neighbors. Fellow human beings.
Keck — and yes, Scrimager also — are people. Neighbors. Fellow human beings. That doesn’t make Scrimager’s slurs any less wrong, and it doesn’t make Keck’s office any less public. But it should affect how we react to these things. As a fellow human, I’d rather let Keck make his own decisions of a personal nature than to try to make them for him.
Art is messy. Humanity is messy. But the less we dump what’s in our heads into the lives of other people, the tidier things will be.
