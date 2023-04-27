Social media is very much a part of our culture, with most young people and adults regularly using the outlets to connect with their friends and family. When used appropriately, social media can be very positive. However, misuse can lead to serious consequences. For example, cyberbullying has increased with the popularity of social media. In some cases, thieves have used social media accounts to target their victims.
Some social media outlets have member guidelines, such as Twitter and Facebook, that require account holders to be at least 13 years old. However, some young people falsify their ages to gain entry.
Here are some tips to help you and your children safely navigate social media platforms.
Ensure you and your child use your real names and ages when activating social media accounts.
Don’t post personal information, such as social security numbers, home addresses, phone numbers, or details about when you’re on vacations or not home, on social media sites to avoid becoming a target for thieves.
Make sure you and your child personally know each person listed as your friends or followers.
Use social media privacy settings but realize that what you say on social media is never really private.
Monitor your child’s accounts and your friends’ and followers’ feeds to ensure no one has posted private or inappropriate information about you or your family. Ask your friends to remove any information involving you or your family that you feel is inappropriate or private. Remove tags from any inappropriate photos your friends may post of you and your family.
Remind your child that what they say and do online can have real-life consequences, both now and in the future.
Encourage your children to talk to you if someone’s online behavior makes them feel uncomfortable or threatened.
For more information on online safety, contact the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service and ask for Erica Spurgeon or Jennifer Cole, 4-H Youth Development Extension Agents, at 606-679-6361.
Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.