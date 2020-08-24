Our family has a tradition. On the night before the first day of school, my daughter Carly puts on her Class of 2027 T-shirt for a photo. Then, on the big morning — the first day of classes — we have a picture of her, all dressed up and ready to go.
It’s been fun, and yes a little sad, to see how our little kindergartner has grown into that T-shirt in six years. And it’s been a great way to watch our little girl grow into a young lady.
The first day of school in 2020, however, was very much like — well, 2020.
Instead of dressing up for her first day of classes as a Northern middle-schooler, Carly wore a sweatshirt and sweatpants to hop online and plunge into her first day of virtual learning.
I’ll have to admit I was pessimistic that our local schools could pull off a virtual learning plan in time for classes to begin.
But they did it. And they did it well.
For the most part, Carly’s experience was a positive one. She got online without any trouble and got her assignments out of the way.
“It was cool,” Carly said. “I actually had some fun.”
From scanning Facebook, some parents have noted their morning did not go this smoothly. As my wife, Tricia, pointed out, it’s good that parents can talk on social media about their experiences. It may help to get the bugs worked out.
And the teachers are always available for private messaging and there are scheduled google meetings for additional help.
One phrase that has emerged from the coronavirus era is, “we’re all in this together.” I know it’s a little cheesy. But it’s also very true. If we can help each other as parents and support our educators during this time, we will all be better off.
This is uncharted territory. We need to support one another.
While this is all well and good, I refuse to call this, “the new normal.” That’s a virus-era term I have come to loathe.
This cannot be normalized. Our kids need desperately to be in a classroom setting, learning alongside other kids.
We already are looking at many children and young adults who rely on gadgets and devices way too often.
I know — I sound like a crotchety old guy who runs as fast as he can from progress. But that just isn’t true — I love my iPhone and my smart TV as much as the next guy.
But by the same token, it’s important that our kids learn to deal with real people via normal modes of communication — like talking to one another face to face instead of texting.
We have some wonderful teachers in our three school districts. By having them go virtual, it’s obviously like tying one hand behind their backs, because they’re at their best when they can work with our children in a traditional setting. I know they will rise to the occasion and make the best of this, but I’m sure they all want to be in school as soon as it’s safe.
I’m sure they miss that interaction as much as our kids do.
I want “normal” back for Carly and her classmates. I want that for your kids, too.
Thanks to this COVID-19 threat, we’ve been forced into some very uncomfortable situations ... situations we’re trying to muddle through.
So let’s not call virtual learning the new normal. Let’s call it the next best thing to our kids being in class where they should be.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
