Maybe you’ve already voted early. You may be voting in the most traditional way, both in terms of the mode — i.e., in person rather than mail-in — and on Election Day itself rather than some in-person drop box beforehand. In any case, all signs point to this midterm election being one of the most actively participated in for some years. This is great! We are our democratic republic, and that both implicitly and expressly means that we need to participate.
Getting active in the governance of our great nation should be part and parcel to everyone’s citizenship experience. You only have to dip into your news feed or tune into your favorite national news coverage to see how unique our experience is when compared to so many other places on earth. I’ve said and typed it before: By virtue of growing up as an American one has already won the lottery, lest greedier needs come into play such as materials and experiences. Our experience in its own right is rather rare amongst the seven billion people traipsing the planet. Not unheard of, but in the minority all told.
Voting, as an active part of the democratic process, should be the beginning for you; the so-called low-hanging fruit. Running for a political office is maybe at the other end of the spectrum. In between … there are myriad ways to participate. Millions of professionals support the federal government and its administration while being employed by private contractor firms. Millions more are serving American society through law enforcement or military. Perhaps you are of the ilk to be active in your children’s school organization. These are all ways to be actively engaged in our country’s growth, prosperity, and upwards trending. We know there are always societal events that seem to take us backwards. Yet, truly, and I mean seriously truly, we can agree that American life in 2022 is on the whole a better experience than it was years or decades ago, yes? Call me optimistic.
There is an entire other rash of activities you should be encouraged to impose yourself and your ideas into. I’m talking, in commonplace parlance, about submitting to opportunities for public comment.
Whether you realize it or not, conceptually, if idealistically, no regulation is ever enacted without first giving Joe and Jane Lunchbucket an opportunity to opine on its merits, its foibles, or its outstanding opportunities. Typically, whether at the state level or when the federal government is the operative, there is a 30-day period set aside to elicit public commentary. Many times—less so during the past couple years—there is an actual location and public forum set up such that you can visit the agency, glad-hand (or not) its officials, and then participate in a very formal setting of discourse about a new regulation. You’ll register on some list, and then when your name is called you can approach a podium and spiel for three to five minutes, sometimes more; sometimes, much, much more until the panel cuts the mic. If you’ve ever done this, you know that character.
I’ve done this, mostly at the federal level. I’ve appeared both personally as a constituent, and more indirectly as an advocate for a group of constituents in my more lawyerly way. It’s really a fascinating experience. It’s entertaining, sometimes, too. There are ardent supporters from both, or many, sides of the discussion’s perspective. There can be real wackadoos, the public at large being what it is. I’ve seen the stunt in an energy and environmental law setting where the public commenter brought in an obviously cloudy glass of water challenging the lawmakers to drink it—also, a clouded glass likely rigged up and not truly representative of reality.
Want to have some real fun with open access meetings seeking pubic commentary, Google “party bros” or “surfer bros” + “public meetings.” These two actually meaningful participants in the democratic process have surprisingly new and innovative approaches; surprising assuming you don’t know the SoCal culture from where they come. Not exactly on point with my discussion, but they provide a practical example of the range of participatory activities you may indulge in.
Now, onto more useful and pointed opportunities that sparked my interest today in encouraging your participation beyond the ballot box. I am alluding to the vast operations of the inimitable, and unenviable, work done by the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration, and its Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. The TSA on the whole represents a special group of professionals with a mission none of us would likely voluntarily bear. They’re the butt of jokes vis-à-vis comics and airline travel. They’re seen as affecting our transportation timelines so much more often than they’re credited with affecting its security. I have had, and currently have, students who serve this excellent agency. They’re no joke.
Where you can participate now can be seen in the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee’s annual opportunity to collect public commentary. You can sign up online to submit a comment about the TSA’s newly proposed cybersecurity requirements that they will discuss during a November 17 meeting. As TSA explains, “Members of the public, all non-STSAC members, and non-TSA staff who wish to participate, must register via email by submitting their name, contact number, and affiliation to STSAC@tsa.dhs.gov by November 14, 2022.”
When I Googled “Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee public comment” the first result is a link to the STSAC Meeting agenda and the actions it plans on taking toward implementing new, hopefully better cybersecurity guidelines. You’re already a stakeholder by virtue of being in America; more so if you are a citizen, and mostly so as a traveler being protected by the TSA. When security is stronger, you’re safer.
Give back. Participate. Vote, sure, but what else can you contribute?
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.