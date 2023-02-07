Recently, I moved out of my parent’s house and into my own apartment. I thought it would be easy, but it turns out paying for your own meals/bills/insurance etc. etc. etc. is extremely expensive. I was warned, but I didn’t listen.
To make ends meet, I started DoorDashing. It’s fun and it’s improved my abysmal directional skills. I get to travel to parts of Pulaski county I’ve never been, and I talk to people I otherwise would have never met. However, the pay is not good.
DoorDash’s base pay ranges depending on where you’re delivering and how long it takes to get the order together. On average, though, I’d say I get around $2.30 per delivery. So, the bulk of the money most Dashers get is customer tips.
There’s a problem, though, there are so many people who don’t tip.
I don’t fully understand the thinking behind it. I’ve been “gig-driving” off-and-on for the past several years, and I know how difficult it can be, so whenever I order from DoorDash, I always tip 25% or more. But to tip zero, it takes actual effort. You need to hit “other” in the tip options and type in ‘zero.’ It even pops up a picture of a friendly-looking man walking away from a house with a dasher bag captioned “your tip goes to people like this.”
Yet people click past.
DoorDashing is very expensive. When I first moved out, that’s how I lost a good deal of money. It’s easier and tastier to get food delivered to me rather than make a meal myself. So, if you can afford to get food delivered, why not kick a few extra bucks over to the person who brought your meal to you?
My gut instinct is to assume it’s a power trip. “Deliver my meal to me, swine. Askest thou not for even a pence in return. A bit of coin tossed thy way would be as prodigal as to throw it in the bin. Away with thee!”
There are some who look down on those who do unskilled labor. It’s beneath them, and the people who do it don’t deserve to be compensated. But I know this is the case for a fraction of people.
The alternative is that it’s too much money. Adding a healthy tip to an order is over someone’s means. But 20% is not that much. If I order a $30 meal and I’m asked to add another $6 on top of it, it really doesn’t seem like that’s that much of a difference. If $6 is beyond what you can afford, I’m not sure how you could pay $30. It’s cheaper just to drive to the store yourself.
Or maybe just people assume DoorDash will make up for the lack of tip. It doesn’t. The big wigs at DoorDash HQ have profits to worry about.
So I beseech the working people of Pulaski County: tip your dashers. They’re underpaid and overworked and they probably didn’t mean to deliver it to your neighbor’s house. The app may have messed up and placed your location in the wrong place.
We are in this fight together. We all wish we had a bit more money from the companies we work for. We all wish the people that buy the products we make or the people that we serve were a little nicer to us. Show your support to the people who travel miles rain or shine to get your Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye into your tummy.
Together we are stronger than any corporation. So do yourself a favor and tip your Dasher.
