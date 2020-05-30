On Saturday night in Somerset, a group of people planned to peacefully hold a candlelight vigil in Downtown Somerset.
Our friends and neighbors planned to gather to show support for George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer last week in Minneapolis. And for Breonna Taylor, who was senselessly shot and killed by police in her own Louisville apartment. And for Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging in Georgia by a father and son hunting for an alleged burglar.
These three people who lost their lives needlessly were black.
The graphic video showing Floyd’s demise — with a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes, slowly choking off his air — has sparked unrest throughout the nation.
Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called out the National Guard in Louisville on Saturday after a second night of protests led to widespread damage.
On Thursday, gunfire injured several people in Louisville and the police department issued an apology after “pepper bullets” were fired at a news crew.
In Cincinnati, protesters blocked I-75. In Bowling Green, Ky., a protester was hit by a car — allegedly she was struck on purpose — after blocking a roadway.
In Brooklyn on Friday, a woman was arrested for the attempted murder of several police officers after she threw a molotov cocktail into a cruiser.
Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency in one county to activate up to 500 members of the state National Guard “to protect people and property in Atlanta.”
In Minneapolis, where a police precinct was burned the night before, peaceful protests picked up steam as darkness fell, with thousands of people ignoring an 8 p.m. curfew to walk streets in the southern part of the city. Some cars were set on fire in scattered neighborhoods, business break-ins began and eventually there were larger fires. As a pair of restaurants and a Wells Fargo branch were set ablaze, a heavy contingent of National Guard, state troopers and police moved in, some on foot and some in vehicles.
These scenes were being played out all over the nation — from New York City to Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles.
Make no mistake about it, the main issue at play here is the senseless deaths of three black Americans. It happens too often and it’s time we worked to rectify the situation.
Let’s address the misconception that racism is dead. It isn’t. Yes, we have elected a black president. Yes, people of color have more opportunities than they did decades ago. We look up to black athletes, performers, politicians, doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs.
But racism still exists. Black men and women have to deal with it on a daily basis. We see it on social media all the time. Just last week, a “panicked” women in New York’s Central Park called police to report an African-American man was threatening her and her dog. All he did was offer her dog a treat. The video was there for all of us to see.
Is racism worse now than before? Not necessarily — as actor Will Smith said recently, “Racism isn’t worse. It’s being filmed.” In other words, it’s in our faces constantly, prodding us and reminding us to be better as Americans ... as human beings.
Our nation, however, is broken. The divide is as wide as it’s been in nearly a half-century. It’s hard to repair a problem hundreds of years in the making with a populace so fractured and fragmented.
There is also a misconception that if you are upset over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, then you can’t possibly be appalled by some of the acts being carried out in protests across the nation.
That’s just not true.
We are hurting, like most heart-sick Americans, over the senseless killings of these three people of color.
But we are saddened and disgusted at the behavior of some of the protesters looting and burning businesses and injuring fellow citizens.
Those acts do not honor Floyd, Taylor and Arbery. On the contrary, they do something quite the opposite.
“You are disgracing our city,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is black, told protesters. “You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. “
We understand wanting to gather and protest racial injustice. We understand that people are disgusted — even enraged. We are enraged as well.
But there’s a better way to channel those feelings. There are peaceful ways to demand justice — to demand new policy that could prevent what happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor from happening again.
The police officer who killed George Floyd has been charged with murder. That’s certainly a start.
It’s a move that has been cheered by virtually all Americans. Of course, justice will not be complete until he is prosecuted successfully.
Racism is not going to be uprooted overnight. As long as its taught from generation to generation by the ignorant, it will remain.
But we have to continue to progress. We have to continue to speak out and demand justice.
But if we commit acts of violence during our protests, then we are not much better than the criminals who took the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
And the circle of unrest will simply continue.
