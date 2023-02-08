God speaks through everything. “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the expanse proclaims the work of His hands. Day after day they pour our speech; night after night they communicate knowledge.” (Psalm 19:1-2)
There is no voice deemed unworthy to be heard if God is using the vessel to speak. During February, Black History Month, schools, communities and churches will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans through recitals, choreographed events and sermons.
I want to barrow from the book, ‘Preaching With Sacred Fire, An Anthology of African American Sermons, 1750 To The Present,’ for the messages of two or three preachers whom God used to speak to the conscious of America. Jesus often said, “he that has ears to hear, let him hear.” America was tone deaf.
The enslaved Africans, and those of African descent, through perverse fortune, born free, shared a common yoke of oppression encumbered on their black necks. But neither the lash of the overseers’ whip on the keloid tapestry of their backs nor the mind-shackling indoctrination of ‘less than’ status for those who were free but denied the promise of America on the other side of the ‘black door,’ quieted the message from God. All humanity is created in the image of God, uniquely made to be used by Him; the society, the culture made race and color critical to attaining access to the promise of life, liberty and justice.
Hosea Easton was born free in 1798 to James and Sarah Easton. His father was part Wampanoag, part Narragansett Indian, his mother the daughter of a mulatto. James served in the American Revolution under George Washington as a fortification engineer; he later opened an iron foundry and a practicum facility for promising black youth. It soon closed for lack of funding.
It is strange that in 1792, Congress limited service in the state militia to “free able-bodied white male citizens.” Six years later, the secretary of war echoed, saying “No Negro, Mulatto, or Indian” could enlist in the Navy, Army or Marines. Peculiar that the first blood spilled for independence was that of a Black man: Crispus Attucks.
James and Sarah stood against racism in Boston, Mass., where they lived, and raised their seven children. When the Fourth Church of Bridgewater constructed a porch for Negroes to worship, the Eastons remained on the floor of the main sanctuary; they were forcibly removed from the church. Race was critical to worship. They joined a Baptist church in Stroughton Corner; they purchased a pew; the pew was later tarred. They returned the next Sunday with chairs. They were soon formally banished from the church. Race was critical to fellowship in the church.
By 1828, Hosea, was now educated, a minister and an advocate voice for justice and attaining to the promise of America. In 1831, at the National Colored Convention, Hosea, William Garrison, and others of like minds, attempted to open a manual labor college in New Haven, Conn., for young black men. Racism did not permit the students to attend in safety; lack of funding forced to school to close after ten years. Race was critical to accessing education, the pathway to a better life.
In 1833, Hosea became pastor of the black Talcott Congregational Church in Hartford. A white mob burned the church to the ground in 1836. Race was critical to owning property, owning your place of worship.
In a fifty-eight page pamphlet, Treatise on the Intellectual Character, and Civil and Political Condition of the Colored People of the U. States; and the Prejudice Exercised towards Them: With a Sermon on the duty of the Church to Them, he writes, ‘white racism is intractable and there is nothing that blacks can do to alleviate it. Whites must defeat it.
In 1837, in Massachusetts, before the Anti-Slavery Society, he said, “ The spirit of slavery will survive in the form of racial prejudice, long after the system of slavery is overturned. Our warfare ought no be against slavery alone, but against the spirit which makes color a mark of degradation.”
One more thing, and then I must conclude this writing, for time, and space and circumstances will not permit me to more thoroughly expound the profundity of this messenger of God. He offers this: when the church is called to partake of the sacred elements, the black communicants must come down, stand or sit in some remote part of the lower floor, until the white brethren have eaten what they want of the Lord’s body, and drank what they want of His blood; then cries the minister, “ Come coloured brethren, now come and partake of the broken body of Christ.”
And can rational beings, he asks, believe that God is a fool, that He is well pleased with such idolatry?
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen . Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
