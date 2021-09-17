Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse called Gov. Andy Beshear a "liberal lunatic" because he mandated masks in schools several weeks ago.
Beshear — after learning that two Kentucky school systems, including Science Hill, had opted to drop forced masking – said Dyehouse and those voting to do away with the mandates were reckless and knowingly putting everyone in their schools in danger.
Here's the reality of the situation: Andy Beshear is most definitely not a lunatic. And Jimmy Dyehouse most certainly cares about the kids and staff at Science Hill.
But we have dug our heels in.
The people who have begged and pleaded for us to be vaccinated and wear masks to protect everyone from COVID-19 have seemingly worn out their welcome — and they're sick and tired of banging their heads against a wall. So they're aggressively pushing now — and perhaps they should be.
As for the folks they're trying to reach? Well, they are sick of hearing about it. They're more concerned about their freedoms and governmental overreach than they are about becoming ill with COVID. And those people are pushing back.
I get that. No one likes to be told what to do. And it's depressing to hear about this pandemic constantly.
But you know what's more depressing? Losing beloved members of our community. Our family, our neighbors and our friends.
Death from COVID is in the CJ Obituaries daily. It's up and down our Facebook feeds.
The stark reality is that COVID-19 is out of control. You think it was bad last year? It's worse now.
The delta variant of the virus is ridiculously contagious — and unlike last year when young people were pretty much out of reach from COVID, it's striking them now.
I realize this opinion will not be popular with many of our readers. But I applaud Pulaski County and Somerset schools for keeping masking in place for the time being. Not that Dyehouse doesn't make some excellent points about the difficulties of masking in schools. It is hard for little guys and girls to wear those things for seven hours.
Is there another solution?
I find it a little strange that last year our kids went through virtual school when they were not becoming ill — and now that they are, we are hell bent on doing in-person schooling at any cost.
I do understand that virtual school is a sub-par replacement for seeing your educators up close and personal. I know it's tougher for teachers to do their jobs in a virtual setting.
But I think safety trumps the inconvenience. We have lost kids in Kentucky and we have lost school staff. COVID-19 is rampant in our community (and in our schools). It's time we started responding to the problem rather than ignoring it. Maybe we should start thinking about going virtual for awhile to try and get this thing under control.
I'm not a scientist or a physician (and neither are most of the people you hear from on social media), and I'm not going to pretend to understand much about this virus and how to battle it. But doctors I do trust have assured me that masking does help negate the spread of the virus.
They also say the more people who become vaccinated, the better the chance we have of drop-kicking COVID-19 out of our lives.
So you know what? I'm going to choose to believe what they're telling me and do what I can to help.
I know there are a few folks in the medical field (ahem, Rand Paul) who will blast vaccine and mask mandates and tell you they don't help anyway. Some "influencers" will actually flat out say the vaccine is bad. But they are in the vast minority.
I hate to say it, but many of my Christian friends are against the vaccine entirely. (I'm not even going to get into the microchip and "Mark of the Beast" nonsense).
As a Christian, there's one particular parable I heard recently that rings true for me:
A man with incredible faith fell out of his boat and prayed to God to save him.
As he dog paddled in the deep waters, a ship passed by and offered assistance. The man refused, saying, "I'll wait for God to save me."
A little while later, as the man struggled against the currents, another boat came by and tried to pull him aboard. Again, he said no. He was waiting on God to save him.
The man was on the verge of drowning when a helicopter emerged and threw a ladder down to the icy waters. The man did not accept the help. "My faith in God will save me," he thought. The helicopter left ... and the man finally drowned.
When he reached Heaven, the disillusioned man asked God why He didn't pluck him from the depths of the ocean.
"I sent you two ships and a helicopter," God responded. "You shouldn't be here right now."
Perhaps God is helping us navigate this horrible virus — by guiding the hands of our physicians and our scientists. Perhaps it was by the grace of God that we were able to have a vaccination for COVID-19 available so quickly. Perhaps we are to help ourselves by listening to those who are trying so desperately to help us.
Just food for thought. God bless and stay safe.
