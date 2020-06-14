“Black Lives Matter” should not be a term that divides.
It should not be a movement that Americans fear or loathe.
It is not operated by “thugs” or “terrorists.”
“Black Lives Matter” is a plea for help from our black friends and neighbors. It is a plea to stop racism. It is a plea to stop violence toward black Americans.
Many times, the response is, “well, all lives matter.”
Of course all lives matter — or at least they should.
But when you say “all lives matter,” it is a dividing response void of empathy for what “Black Lives Matter” is all about.
It dilutes the BLM movement. It marginalizes it. And isn’t that what we want to avoid — the marginalization of black Americans?
Throughout the last few weeks, pictures of protests have popped up across the internet. One sign in particular caught our eye: “We said, ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Never said, ‘Only Black Lives Matter.’ We know, ‘All Lives Matter.’ We just need YOUR HELP with #blacklivesmatter for black lives are in danger.”
Yes, indeed, all lives matter — including the lives of our law enforcement officials who are under fire with the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
But we feel “all lives matter” is an inappropriate response to the BLM movement — a campaign that firmly stands against violence and systemic racism toward black people. It’s an inappropriate response because it is void of any understanding of what black Americans fear most in incidents with police — that they, or their loved ones, may run into a Derek Chauvin, who just might kill them for no good reason.
Don’t make the BLM movement more complicated than it is. And let’s certainly not make it less significant than it is.
Black Lives Matter, period.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
