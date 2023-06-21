Somberly I undertake the writing of this article. It’s a report on the many veterans of WWI and WWII who faced persecutions and lynching while in service, and in uniform, upon their return home.
Early in the twentieth century attitudes about race had not made a discernable shift from beliefs held during the nearly three hundred years of chattel slavery. “The spirit of slavery will survive in the form of racial prejudice, long after the system of slavery is overturned. Our warfare ought not be against slavery alone, but against the spirit that makes color a mark of degradation,” the Rev. Hosea Easton prophetically spoke in 1837.
The deconstruction of Reconstruction, the Black Codes, Jim Crow Laws and the separate but equal Segregation Era, which extended to the early 1960s, were all designed to keep the African American in de jure slavery.
All the racist acts perpetrated against African Americans during this period of their disavowed humanity are despicable – a mother and her son swing from a bridge girder because she dared to defend her child against accusations of theft, a father lynched because he defended the virtue of his daughter against the aggressions of a white man; but the most damnable, disgraceful, and egregious acts of reprehensibleness were those murders, lynchings, and mutilations committed against African American veterans of foreign wars.
Every member of the United States Armed Forces takes an oath of allegiance; if they wore the uniform, they pledged this oath.
We were always eager to serve, America’s aversions to enlisting the African American to serve in the Armed Forces were not for the lack of confidence in their fighting abilities. Africa is in our DNA, warriors, and kings, and conquerors are in our bloodline. In each of America’s wars, foreign or domestic, the African American validated their commitment to the country and their valor in battle.
The myth of untested, unproven, unworthy of military service was a tactic of psychological subjugation.
During the Civil War, the Union was reluctant to enlist Black soldiers to fight; it was out of concern for the morale of the White soldiers and for fear of the empowerment effect on the Blacks; they would feel entitled to be respected, and experience equality as citizens.
Mississippi Senator James K. Vardaman, in a 1917 speech before the Senate warned of the empowerment attitudes of Black veterans returning to the South. “It will inevitably lead to disaster. Once you impress the Negro with the fact that he is defending the flag and inflate his untutored soul with military airs” he cautions, it was a short step to the conclusion that ‘his political rights must be respected.”
Serve the country, commit to the cause, spill your blood on foreign battlefields to liberate others, but do not return home to America and expect to receive honor, justice and equality.
During the Red Summer, the first summer following the end of the Great War, anti-black riots erupted in Houston, Chicago, and in Washington D.C., and in more than fifteen other American cities; anti-black sentiment was not confined to the southern region. It was an attitudinal consensus of the inferiority of Blacks; one Louisiana newspaper published an opinion piece, “Nip It In the Bud.” The article conveyed the idea that immediately after the war’s end and the return of the Black veterans, was the right time to establish what will and will not be permitted.
Bryan Stevenson, founder, and director of the Equal Justice Initiative (E.J.I.) in Montgomery, Ala., documented that at least thirteen Black veterans were lynched, and many others endured beating, whippings and survived being shot.
In the details of the attacks, E.J.I., staff noted, the only provocation was that of a Black man wearing his uniform in public. “Just the sight of a Black soldier, just the suggestion that he might take on that empowered, adult, mature identity,” Stevenson said, “that could get him killed.” Many would be asked to take off their uniforms, Stevenson said, and forced to walk home in their underwear or naked.
When another war arose on the world stage, African Americans, in full awareness of the disparaging treatment of Black veterans after WWI, enlisted to serve flag, and country and the cause of liberation in the European and Pacific Theaters. Black leaders promoted the “Double V” campaign: victory in the war theaters, and victory over racism at home. There was little that changed for the returning veterans.
The Supreme Court blocked white only primaries in the 1944 ruling in Smith v Allwright. In 1946, during the first election since the ruling, George Dorsey, a veteran, his wife, and another couple were killed in Monroe, Georgia. The couples were dragged from their car in a rural area called Moore’s Ford. They were shot upwards of three dozen times.
A few days earlier, in Taylor County, Ga., another Black veteran fell victim to Southern White rage. Maceo Snipes dared to ignore the threat of violence if he exercised his right to vote. Snipes would become the first Black to cast a vote in Taylor County. The next day, four White men came to his house, a fight between Snipes and the four ensued; Snipes was shot. He spent two days in the hospital but died because there was not any ‘black blood’ for transfusion. Snipes was buried in an unmarked grave, the African American undertaker’s surrender to threats on his life.
God is never far removed from the plight of the oppressed. He providentially arranges life’s intersections and works all things according to the counsel of His will. (A paraphrase and application of Ephesians 1:11) A young college student took notice of these atrocities and was inspired to write a letter to the editor of the Atlanta Constitution.
“We want and are entitled to the basic rights and opportunities of American citizens. The right to earn a living at work for which we are fitted by training and ability, equal opportunities in education, health, recreation, and similar public services, the first to vote, equality before the law; some of the same courtesy and good manners that we ourselves bring to all human relations,” MLK, Jr wrote.
This past Memorial Day, an observance to honor Black veterans who were lynched, was held in Veterans Memorial Plaza in Athens, Ga.
“I, Felix Hall, Willie Lee Davis, George Franks, Curtis Hairston, Maceo Snipes, George Dorsey, Walter Lee Johnson, Joe Nathan Roberts, Lemuel Penn, and countless others unnamed, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United Stated against enemies, foreign and domestic; … So help me God.”
Their sworn allegiance to the Constitution fell short of bringing them the honor due at home.
Next week, Black veterans and the G.I. Bill, its benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.