New Year’s Eve countdowns have become a tradition worldwide. The most well-known drop involves the descent of a big ball shimmering down a pole atop Times Square in New York. The tradition dates to 1904 and has only been missed a handful of times. The ball that will drop on December 31st is the fifth rendition of the globe.
To make the 100th anniversary of the ball drop, Waterford Crystal created a ball with a 6-foot diameter. The sphere weighs 1,212 pounds and uses 9,576 LED lamps made by Philips. Spokespeople say that the new ball only uses electricity equal to ten toasters.
But did you know that the crystal ball in New York isn’t the only thing that drops on New Year’s Eve? Dropping things to ring in the new year is a uniquely American tradition with amazing varieties all over the country. Here are some of the more unusual items dropped to begin the new year.
In Frederick, Maryland, a giant key is dropped to begin the festivities of the year. The tradition plays homage to Francis Scott Key, composer of the Star Spangled Banner. Frederick is the hometown of this American icon.
One of the nation’s most unusual celebrations takes place up the road in our own state. A 1,400-pound, 18-foot-long metal watermelon will be hoisted into the air in Vincennes. The county celebrates a Watermelon Festival in August each year. At the stroke of midnight 23 real watermelons – one for each year dating back to 2000 – will be dropped on the “splatform.”
The Watermelon drop has been featured on CNN and CBS and featured in the Smithsonian and Country Living magazines and the British publication, The Guardian. Activities begin in Knox County about 9 p.m.
Pennsylvania tops the list of states with the most interesting drops. Happy travelers know to look for strange traditions in the Keystone State. Here are some of the more unusual drops:
First, in Kennett Square in Philadelphia, a 700-pound stainless steel mushroom will be lowered for the new year. The drop gives nod to the town’s acres of fields of fungus.
Also in the state, visit Mechanicsburg to watch a huge wrench fall to the ground; wander to Richland to watch a cigar go up in smoke; smack over to Hershey and watch the drop of a giant chocolate kiss; drive to Carlisle to see an Indy Car crashed; and hop to Frogtown to watch – you guessed it – the plummet of a giant frog. No real frogs were injured in the dropping of the metal frog.
My personal favorite from the state takes place in Bethlehem when the world’s largest Peep falls to the earth. The Peepfest begins on December 30th and culminates with the crash of a 400-pound, 4 ½ foot tall, lit-up Peep chick. Wouldn’t marshmallow bounce back up?
Some people are just itching to go to Eastover, North Carolina for New Year’s Eve. The town has created a 3-foot-tall, 30-pound ceramic flea. The irritating insect is the star of the celebration. While you may be scratching your head about why Eastover picked a flea to drop, it may help to know that until 1927 the area was known as Flea Hill.
You might want to ring in the new year at one of the Gulf Coast’s largest New Year’s celebrations. Once again, the Chattanooga Bakery will make the world’s largest edible MoonPie.
The MoonPie Over Mobile Celebration will feature a 40” in diameter and 6” in height MoonPie. The treat contains 14 pounds of marshmallow, 6 pounds of chocolate and 45,000 calories. The year kicks off with a 600-pound electric MoonPie dropping, a spectacular fireworks display is launched, and a laser light show revealed.
The quaint Mississippi River village of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, is celebrating 150 years in 2022. Its annual end-of-the-year festivities begin on December 27th. The five-day Carp Fest is capped off by “The Dropping of the Carp” when the town’s 6,000 residents watch a 40-pound frozen carp fall from a tall crane.
The week-long party sees the crowning of a Carp King and Queen, a carp-coloring contest for the kids, and an opportunity to kiss the carp. Kissing the frozen fish, named Lucky, is supposed to bring good fortune and luck for the coming year. In Japan, the colorful koi carp are viewed as symbols of good luck and prosperity.
The event increases the town’s population by 50% as three to four thousand people come to commune with the carp. You may be wondering what happens to poor Lucky after New Year’s. Town officials say that Lucky stays in a freezer until spring when he is buried under the planting of a new tree in the town’s Lucky Park.
Bartlesville, Oklahoma is a community filled with spirit and pride. They find unique ways to celebrate most events. Their approach to New Year’s is no exception. While most parties toast the day with champaign, Bartlesville drops a giant olive from the top of a building into a giant martini glass. The one-of-a-kind Frank Lloyd Wright designed building has a one-of-a-kind New Year’s celebration.
The olive is made of Styrofoam with strobe lights inside. It weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. I am not sure what the pimento weighs.
From the Catbird Seat, another year is winding down to a close. However you celebrate the coming New Year, be safe and thoughtful to others, have a proper designated driver, and enjoy a blessed and prosperous New Year.
Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the CNHI newspaper News and Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.