Are you looking for a job? Have you ever looked for a high-profile job with a big company or corporation?
Folks who are looking for jobs often turn to LinkedIn or other resources to find good tips on how to be most impressive when looking for a job. Many of us who have gone through job searches have answered those standard questions, such as, “Where do you see yourself in five years,” or “Why are you interested in working for this company?”
According to Communications Content Strategist Jenny Jedeiken, busy CEOs of large companies are simplifying the questions they are asking in order to size up a candidate fairly quickly. She has a list of 10 very good questions she says CEOs are asking, but one in particular caught my attention.
That question? “What’s in the newspaper today?”
Yep, she said newspaper. Not TV. Not social media. Newspaper.
According to her research, CEOs want to know what someone thinks, how someone thinks and how they express what it is they’re thinking. They want to assess how interesting someone is in addition to how effective they will be at work.
Of course, to someone like me, who lives and breathes newspapers and has for more than 40 years, it’s a great question and makes lots of sense. However, I’ll bet that many younger people today couldn’t answer that question in a job interview because they haven’t grown up with newspapers being a part of their daily lives.
People want to say newspapers are “traditional” or “old-fashioned.” Well, they’re not. They’re extremely relevant today, and as more and more people become wary of what they read or see on social media, newspapers are being seen in a new light as a much more valuable tool to be informed about what is going on in your town, in your state, in your government and in the world.
Just getting quick snippets of information isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s important that people read — not just hear or view. Reading allows people to develop an analysis and a thought process as they read through an article.
Newspapers do a very good job of creating a package of information that creates an overall view of what is important to know. As you know, there is so much information out there, and newspapers are the best vehicle to get that news packaged conveniently into local, state, national and world boxes. We make news manageable.
We focus on local news, but if you read our newspaper every day, you will get a great overview of what is important locally, on the state level, national level, business and markets, what’s going on in sports, and how world events are impacting our own lives.
Yes, we have it all. Our newspaper is convenient to everyone. We have the print version and we have the digital and web site version. So, readers can get their information any way they want it. Even better, they can get the information WHEN they want it.
If you want to be an influencer and a person of knowledge, you need to be reading the newspaper daily. Because chances are, you are going to hear about or talk to someone about something that is in the newspaper today.
Cindy Allen is publisher and editor for the Enid News & Eagle.
