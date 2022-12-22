Human beings are territorial creatures and we generally are defensive when someone violates our personal space. People have various methods of establishing their territories, using devices such as tickets with designated seat numbers, fences around yards, signs or labels displayed on possessions, towels or personal item placed on beach chairs, and those order dividers used on grocery store checkout conveyor belts.
Gabrielle Barone, writing for The Penn State Daily Collegian, describes the distress that results when some student in a college classroom suddenly sits in the established seat of another student. Although lecture hall seats are not formally assigned, after a few classes students generally stake their claim to specific seats. When someone violates norms and sits in someone else’s seat, this generally causes a disruption. When a student appropriates another student’s seat this may start a domino effect, as the displaced student then takes someone else’s seat, igniting a chain reaction that disturbs the entire class.
My wife Diane and I saw something similar at our youngest son’s high school graduation. The ceremony was interrupted twice by tornado warnings. These warnings required the entire audience to leave the gymnasium and go to a designated storm shelter area. In both instances when the audience returned, some people switched seats, creating chaos and putting the crowd into a very ugly mood.
Most people have had the unpleasant experience of boarding a bus, train, or airplane and finding someone sitting in their designated seat. Usually just showing a ticket is enough to remedy the situation, although the internet is full of stories where such situations escalated into open conflicts.
Recently Diane and I attended a theatrical performance where we had to share a table with two other people. I bought our tickets online and specifically chose the two seats at the table that were closest to the stage and had the better view. When we arrived at the theater we discovered a woman already sitting in one of our seats.
Diane told her that she was sitting in our seat, but the woman just brushed it aside saying, “Oh, it doesn’t matter.” The more we thought about it, the more obvious it was that it did matter. It was also clear that this woman had arrived early with a premeditated plan to grab the best seat at the table, despite having purchased less desirable ones. I was concerned about appearing to be a bully in confronting this woman. Diane, fortunately, didn’t have any reservations about being appropriately assertive and she would have called upon the theater staff to assist if necessary.
The woman stood up and Diane immediately claimed the seat and placed my belongings there. Although there was a bit of tension around the small table, this would have been inevitable however the situation ended.
According to psychologist Emily Zitek from Cornell University people who have an apparent sense of entitlement are generally individuals with a pervasive belief that they should always get what they want because they are inherently better than others. A number of research studies have found that such individuals are typically motivated by status, prestige, and feelings of envy.
Overindulgence by parents is generally believed to be one of the primary sources of entitlement. In J.K. Rowlings’ novel Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Rowlings describes a visit that Professor Dumbledore makes to Harry’s aunt and uncle, with whom Harry is staying. Dumbledore chastises them for not doing as he asked and for neglecting and mistreating Harry.
He also, however, says to them, “The best that can be said is that he [Harry] has at least escaped the appalling damage you have inflicted upon the unfortunate boy sitting between you [referring to Harry’s overindulged cousin Dudley]. In a 2000 interview Rowling said in regard to Dudley, “He’s not being prepared for the world at all, in any reasonable or compassionate way, so I feel sorry for him.“ Clearly being constantly spoiled gave Dudley a sense of entitlement that ultimately was more damaging than neglect.
Occasionally some people may adopt a sense of entitlement expressly because they have experienced significant deprivation. They may have a chip on their shoulder and feel they are owed compensation for their past mistreatment.
People with a sense of entitlement frequently create conflict, behave dishonestly, and act selfishly. They are less likely to apologize and fail to follow social conventions. Like the Dudley character they expect other people to give in to their demands and are unable to establish meaningful relationships with others.
When their desires are frustrated entitled people often experience a great deal of distress and disappointment and lash out aggressively. This seems to be especially true when someone they have repeatedly exploited finally asserts themselves. Their attention-seeking and overbearing behavior often leads to social rejection from others resulting in further isolation.
Entitlement is associated with narcissism and an inflated sense of self-importance along with a constant need for attention and admiration. While having confidence in yourself and healthy self-esteem is important, in narcissism these traits are exaggerated to a malignant degree. People with narcissistic and antisocial features are those most likely to demonstrate a sense of entitlement,
Toronto-based psychotherapist Bradley Foster defines what he calls The Goldilocks Syndrome as “An extreme sense of entitlement.” He says that when Goldilocks comes across the three bears’ cottage in the woods that she selfishly helps herself to whatever she finds. Even then she complains about everything.
He says that it is “as if everything exists for her pleasure, she never considers who it belongs to, [or] that she might be imposing…” She also never expresses any remorse or guilt for breaking things or shows any gratitude for taking the possessions of others. Foster says that in today’s culture such entitlement is all around us.
Entitled individuals also tend to count on other people being intimidated, or unwilling to confront their socially inappropriate behaviors and make a scene. For most individuals such confrontations are uncomfortable and something they try to avoid.
To counter entitlement experts emphasize the importance of being assertive, firm, and consistent. You can easily reinforce or escalate someone’s sense of entitlement by giving in to inappropriate or unreasonable demands. So if someone has been eating your porridge, sleeping in your bed, or sitting in your chair, don’t put up with it.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.