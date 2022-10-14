Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Through Early This Evening... Southwest winds will be breezy through early this evening sustained between 10 and 15 mph in many locations, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Meanwhile, relative humidity will be low, 15 to 25 percent range. These two factors, combined with drying fuels, will lead to increased fire danger into the evening. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.