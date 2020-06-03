The difficulty we humans have with empathy is that we are inherently solipsistic beings.
The reality we experience is unique and exclusive to us. We can be told what's in someone else's head, but we can only process it on an intellectual level — it's impossible for us to feel what they feel for ourselves.
This separation from one another is rife with potential for human conflict, and is central to the current national dialogue: the white individual's experience vs. the black individual's experience.
I won't try to compare my own with the black experience right here. Instead, I'll compare it with another person of the same skin type.
In amongst the flood of social media posts relating to the ongoing protests dominating headlines, I saw one of my Facebook friends talk about her own experiences challenging her previous perceptions. She had apparently gone up to Louisville to join the protest against racially-motivated police brutality, and talked about fearing the police for the first time, and how she had to learn as an adult that the experience black individuals have with law enforcement was different from her own.
"Growing up, I was taught that the police existed to keep me safe," she said. "When I saw a police officer nearby I thought, 'I am safe.''"
When I read this, I had to chuckle. This was so vastly different from the way I saw the police as a child.
I don't know if I'd watched the wrong TV or what, but when I was little, I had a polarizing fear of the police. Mom and I would be in a store that was about to close and we weren't at the check-out yet; I was terrified that the cops would come and arrest us for not leaving the store on time. My parents reacted by taking me to the Somerset Police Department, introducing me to some officers, even let me sit in a squad car. The goal was to show me that they weren't bad guys, that I could trust them.
Didn't really work. They still made me uncomfortable.
Which, really, is because I dislike authority figures in general. It's why I'm the political libertarian I am now. Police are part of the government, the government seeks to have power over me, and I resent government trying to exert power, restrictions, or authority over me or anyone else as long as we're minding our own business (or in one's apartment when a "no-knock" warrant is used, or lying helplessly on the ground after being detained).
As I've gotten older, I've had other reasons to eye law enforcement suspiciously based on my own experiences. I've been pulled over for running a stop sign at which I did not fail to stop. My mom and I took a wrong turn onto a one-way street by mistake in Atlanta, and the cop yelled at and berated this poor 60-something-year-old-woman behind the wheel for simply not seeing a poorly-marked sign after cop cars swarmed us like we were some kind of threat. I've been stopped by an officer while doing nothing other than walking downtown at night in an obscuring large hoodie and asked for my ID (I didn't have it but told him to call his captain, and he'd explain who I am).
Of course, that leads to another point: In all the talk about privilege, I have what might be called "journalistic privilege." And that's changed the way I see police officers. Working in this job, I deal closely with officers and deputies and all sorts of first responders and have fostered positive relationships with them. When I call my contacts at Somerset Police, Burnside Police, or the Sheriff's Department, they are no longer scary authority figures with guns and handcuffs; they're my colleagues. My neighbors, even. People with whom I can smile and laugh and relate as human beings. I've seen officers do what they should do: Help people. Serve the public. Be someone a kid could look to as being safe. Out of all of them I've met here in town, I can't imagine any committing the kind of abuses we've seen in the national media.
But again, I can't see into someone's head. I don't really know what they'd do. And while fortunately I can't recall reporting on any incidents of racially-based police brutality, we have had our share of wrongdoings by individuals in law enforcement here.
Here's the difference, though: While I never felt safe around police when I was younger, I was mainly worried about being arrested or fined. Maybe roughed-up a little. I was not particularly worried about them killing me.
And from what I'm told — I say that not to question the assertion, but to stress the point that, again, I can't experience what's in another person's head; "telling" is the only form of communicating it — the lack of that kind of fear is not what most black people experience. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time and being killed as a result by people who you'd hope would be "safe" is something they are legitimately concerned about. It is reality for them.
I can know my experiences. I can understand what that felt like. But those are mine, and mine alone. Other people have a much greater fear at play — the instinctive fight for basic self-preservation. You should never have to feel that around an officer representing our government, and yet ... something as simple and irritating as me getting pulled over for a stop sign violation is perhaps, for a black individual, a tense moment where you're sweating, hoping everybody stays cool and the cop just does his job and doesn't take the opportunity to hurt you. I can only assume what that's like. I can only get the experience secondhand.
The tensions that we see arise from the fact that we cannot effectively communicate our experiences from one to another. We can explain it. We can say it in words. But when that bumps up against what another person "knows," it creates dissonance. What we're seeing in the streets, it would seem, is the result of people feeling like they aren't being heard, that they're always greeted with a, "Yes, but ..." — so that tension builds and builds until it explodes.
Right now, that's the most reasonable thing we can do as average citizens: We can respect the fact that our life experiences are different, even if because of something as superficial as the color of one's skin. If we can communicate what's in our head and hear what other people have to say without rushing to point out how it differs from our own perspective as a kneejerk reaction, we can begin to understand each other a little better. If a black person says they worry about being killed because of the way they look on the outside, that may sound odd to someone else who's never had that thought cross their mind on the inside. But it's not something to argue about, because if that's what they experience, if that's their perspective, then that's the world they live in. We are all individual worlds inside our minds, having to share a physical space common to us all.
I don't like that government has as much power as it does. I don't like that that may give some bad seeds the license to feel they can flaunt their authority for any reason. I don't like that someone with racial prejudices can hide behind that authority and use it as a tool to carry out their misdeeds. And I don't like that some people are at the risk of dying as a result.
We all experience abuse of power in individual ways. Let's solve our problems together rather than arguing about whose problems are real and whose aren't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.