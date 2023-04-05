Midway through the third decade of the twentieth century the social constructs of whiteness, privilege, and the inferiority of the African American were status quo. The great migration of the African Americans, hoping to escape the repressive hand of ‘Mr. Jim,’ in the South, brought thousands to the northern cities looking for the hope of an unimpeded pathway to a better life. Implicit racism is what met them.
It was the ‘Roaring Twenties.’ Life was good for White America. The laissez-faire policies of government and industry bred a culture of greed and corruption. By the end of the decade the economy crashed and thrust the nation into the ‘Great Depression.’
Violence against African Americans was commonplace; justice for the victims was never a consideration. There were no convictions of whites involved in the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma slaughters; no convictions of whites involved in the erasure of Rosewood, Florida in 1923.
There were two Americas striving to be the ‘one nation under God.’ The one, White, privileged and holding all seats of authority. The other, Black, oppressed on every side, and denied access to the channels that led to progress and the promise of America.
The gods of greed, privilege and injustice reigned. Both Americas looked to their God; the one that He would be complicit in the unjust status quo, the other that He would be their liberator.
Rev. Calvin P. Dixon, the first black preacher to produce audio recordings of his sermons, was a theologically conservative preacher who maintained an ability to relate to the common man.
In his 1925 sermon, “Who is your God,” Dixon preached from 1 Kings 18:21. His message was that those who are on God’s side will win and those who are not will lose. “How long halt ye between two opinions,” he sermonizes. Some people are praying to God, and some are praying to Baal. Some are praying to God, and some are praying to a god of their own construct.
Although we have made great progress in the social, economic, and political arenas, we have a great gulf between the God of the conservative, and to a great degree, politicized evangelicalism, and the God revealed in the Bible. The former looks askance at lies, misrepresentations of Scripture, twisted theology, and leaders of questionable character. The latter, far from perfect in this Christian walk, have not clothed Jesus in the garments of nationalism, but certainly need a correcting.
Nearly 100 years since Dixon preached about the misguided worship of false gods, we find that we must again answer this question: Who is your God? “Then Elijah approached all the people and said, ’How long will you waver between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow Him. But if Baal, follow him.”
The far-right evangelicals, and elected government officials who wave the banner of Christian beliefs are promoting a doctrine of lies. The left is tripping over their own feet as they rush to endorse and accommodate every wind of doctrine. There are distracting noises in both spiritual camps.
Many look to the Fox News media for their source of what is true rather than looking in the ‘Book of Truth,’ the Bible, that reveals all truth, and sets the standard for what is truth.
Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and others of the personality teams and behind the scenes producers of the Fox News phenom, have admitted that they knew the claims of a stolen election was unsubstantiated and false, but they continued to push the ‘big lie’ on their broadcasts. Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, cut a deal with Carlson to gain the votes to win the Speaker’s Gavel. Peculiar that Carlson had the holdouts in his pocket. He delivered to Carlson exclusive access to the 44,000 hours of video of the January 6 attempted coup. We know that the fox in the hen house will act with integrity.
The evangelical community is in an uproar over the indictment of Fmr. President Trump. Franklin Graham tweeted, “It’s a shameful day for America..” I don’t know of his tweets about the shameful day a sitting president was complicit in an attempted coup to overturn the people’s will.
Republican leaders, silent on his involvement in inciting the Jan 6 mob, are now finding their voice to speak of the injustice of the indictment and the weaponizing of the justice system.
A philosophical question bouncing around the news world, given the historic indictment of the Fmr. President is this: what would the Founders think about this unprecedented move by the New York District Attorney? Perhaps I missed it, but its peculiar that there weren’t any musings about the blight on the Founder’s intent for our government system, when a sitting president incited a mob to overthrow the system of government they established.
A greater question is this: what does God have to say about the hypocrisy, what does He think about the idolatry of our leaders?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.