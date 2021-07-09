It's frustrating when the same awful thing happens over and over — and nothing much is done to keep it from happening again.
In January 2019, two sisters from Waynesburg — 56-year-old Diane Haste and 59-year-old Barbara Haste — died when a drunken driver pulled out from Ky. 70 into their path as they traveled north on U.S. 27.
At the time, an outcry was made by the Eubank community because the intersection of 27 and 70 is notorious for violent collisions. The citizens of Eubank simply wanted a traffic light.
"We need one really bad," said Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks at the time. "We've been after a light for (a long time). The last administration had been after one for 25 years."
The accident which claimed the Haste sisters, unfortunately, was not the first horrendous crash at that intersection. It's been happening for years — decades to be precise. I have a co-worker who was involved in a fatal accident there in 1968.
And then we come to this week, when two beloved young people in our community — Carlee Whitis and Ethan Carter, both 19 — were seriously injured at the intersection. They're currently fighting for their lives.
Update: As I write this, the scanner just reported an injury accident Friday evening — at the intersection of 27 and 70.
Why will the Commonwealth of Kentucky not put traffic lights at the intersection?
Kenny Upchurch, a former Eubank police officer and Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy, explained in 2019: "According to the State Highway Department, it's not based on wrecks, it's based on traffic flow."
That said, Upchurch patrolled that area for a long time, and "it's always been a dangerous intersection. ... I worked numerous wrecks over there. I just feel it's a bad intersection and would justify a stoplight."
It's not that the state isn't listening — they're just not budging on the traffic light.
In March, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced plans for the construction of a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) at the intersection that will also include right-turn lanes onto Ky. 70.
An RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across from Ky. 70 will instead turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn. Once in that lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.
"KYTC's mission is to provide a safe, efficient transportation system," James Jones, Chief District Engineer for District 8, said. "The safety of motorists traveling through this intersection is very important. Our engineering team has studied the intersection and the RCUT was determined to be the best design to improve safety and mobility."
Eubank residents, and folks throughout Pulaski County who venture north on U.S. 27, don't seem to agree. A change.org petition calling for traffic lights at the intersection had garnered well over 6,000 signatures as of Friday evening.
The state's RCUT solution seems pretty complicated — and wouldn't it be more costly than stringing traffic lights?
Sometimes you can do study after study and overthink the data — when all you need is a dose of common sense.
A traffic light would slow people down on U.S. 27 as they approach the intersection and would make traffic flow much more safe.
Would it solve the problem entirely? Perhaps not.
Would it have made a difference in the accident involving Carlee and Ethan? We will never know.
But I'm certain Carlee and Ethan's parents wish a traffic light had been in place to help control traffic at that feared intersection on Wednesday night.
Things might have been different. Over the years, many accidents might've been avoided.
For the love of God, why not give it a try?
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
