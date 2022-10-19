It has been almost 21 months since longtime former Commonwealth Journal Editor Bill Mardis passed away. The lingering effects he had on this newspaper can still be felt to this day.
His portrait is forever framed on the side of the Commonwealth Journal building, long before it was cool to have a mural splashed on the walls of downtown edifices.
During the last decade of his career, Mardis sat alone in his third-floor front corner office typing away one of his many unique stories about the people of Pulaski County.
Left as a time capsule for future generations of journalists to study, Bill Mardis’s cubical office is the same as he left it back in January of 2021. A desk, a chair, a computer, a pile of out-dated phone books, a stack of dictionaries and random pieces of memorabilia are scattered around his vacant office.
Although he was not particularly fond of technology or state-of-the-art computers, he used them because he had to be able to put his written words on the newspaper’s printed pages. He mostly relied on his computer to store his extremely large list of phone numbers. On any given day, he might do a story of a record-size tomato from one of the 1,000 phone numbers on a Word document.
But even phone numbers stored on a computer was a little too high-tech for even Bill Mardis, as evident of the large stack of phone books sitting beside his desk.
Although Bill Mardis knew what Google was, he didn’t use it. He relied on his own memory or calling someone on the phone that might have knowledge on a certain subject.
He knew his computer was equipped with the latest version of spellcheck with an up-to-date list of all the words in the English language, but he relied on the Webster dictionary for finding his fancy 25-cent words. Mardis never discarded an old dictionary, he just moved an old one aside when he was presented with a new update version as a Christmas gift.
As Bill Mardis got older, his excitement for chasing a late-breaking news story had subsided. But he always got excited on Election Day. His knowledge of past elections and current elections was equaled by no one.
The first local election the Commonwealth Journal covered after his death was very tough for us all to navigate. With elections coming up in a few weeks, Mardis’s absence will hinder our coverage greatly.
Above all, Bill Mardis’s daily professional dress attire set him aside from anyone else in the current business landscape. Conservative gray or blue suits were his everyday norm. White shirts and conservative neckties were worn every working day of his adult life.
One of my most memorable exchanges I ever had with Bill came one day when I noticed he was wearing a light tanned colored suit, a dark brown shirt, and a floral printed necktie.
I noticed the change and made a joking comment about his new stylish dress appearance. He grumbled that his wife had bought it for him and he promised her he would wear it a least one time.
One time was all he ever wore it.
