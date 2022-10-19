Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Subfreezing temperatures in the 20s are forecast for most locations. The taller ridges are only expected to fall to around 32 degrees. * WHERE...This Freeze Watch includes all of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...This Freeze Watch is in effect tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&