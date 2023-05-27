With the Memorial Day Weekend there is a pause. We pause to reflect. Veterans Day is meant to honor those who have served our nation. Memorial Day is meant to reflect on those who have served that gave their last full measure of devotion. Take some time this weekend to visit those loved ones that are no longer with us. Spare them a thought or go see them at one of Pulaski County’s cemeteries. This past week our road crews have focused on cemetery entrances and getting them cleaned up for Memorial Day.
As we take a few days to pause and rest, we also recognize that Memorial Day Weekend is usually considered the official start of the Summer Season and here in the Lake Cumberland region, this year is no different. With it comes the opportunity to highlight what each of us know is the charm of our little corner of Kentucky. One of the big draws for locals and tourists alike is our own Pulaski County Park located in Nancy, Kentucky.
A lot goes into getting Pulaski County Park ready for the summer. Maintenance was performed on sites over the winter, repairing any physical issues with electric and water systems and then re-graveling and leveling as needed. Play areas were maintained and inspections were performed during the off-season months as well. Bathhouses and shelters have also been inspected and maintained. Cabins have been rented through the winter and they have been inspected for any repairs needed as we head into summer.
One of the goals I had when I took over as Pulaski County Judge Executive was to focus efforts on improving the experience visitors have at Pulaski County Park. There are several initiatives we’re working on to make the park experience the best it can be for everyone that visits us in the summer months and beyond. As you drive around town, you see more and more cars with kayaks attached to them. Kayaking has become extremely popular which is why we have facilitated a couple of kayak launching areas at the park. These are new and are located away from wake zones to provide safe access to Lake Cumberland for kayakers at the park.
In addition to taking down a fence that had been a point of contention in years past, we are very proud of the work that has gone into over eighteen miles of trails at PC Park. There is something available for everyone to escape into nature through hiking, trail running and mountain biking. You will find trails for any number of adventures from a leisurely walk to two downhill trails for mountain bikers. With onsite shower facilities for any post run or walk, Pulaski County Park is the perfect central location for adventure. Whether you’re a camper or boater or hiker, we hope you enjoy yourself this summer at all our parks here in Pulaski County.
Next month, we’ll review what we’re hoping to accomplish with the upcoming fiscal year budget. As always, if you have any questions, feel free to give me a call. The direct line to the office is (606)678-4853 and you can also reach me at my email address which is mtodd@pcgovt.com.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
