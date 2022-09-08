The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office is advising motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County.
Motorists should expect day and nighttime work.
Those projects include:
Ky. 1577-Oakhill Road
Paving along Oakhill Road (Ky. 1577) will begin Sunday, Sept. 11, at approximately 6 p.m. and will be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Contractors will be paving Ky. 1577 between Ky. 914 (mile point 2.3) and U.S. 27 (mile point 4.2).
Traffic will be limited to one lane controlled by flaggers in work areas. Motorists should expect delays.
U.S. 27/Ky. 90/Ky. 1247 Interchange (Burnside)
Work to pave the ramps at the U.S. 27/Ky. 90/Ky. 1247 interchange in Burnside will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, and be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Each ramp will be closed for approximately two hours as paving is being performed.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews will pave a portion of U.S. 27 from the Cumberland River Bridge (mile point 9.4) to the Pitman Creek Bridge (mile point 10). The same date will also include paving along KY 90 from the Cumberland River (mile point 3.3) to KY 1247 (mile point 4.1). Work will require traffic to be reduced to one lane through these work zones.
Ky. 39
Paving will be performed along Ky. 39 from the Pitman Creek Bridge (mile point 2.8) to Ky. 635 (mile point 10) on Friday, Sept. 16, during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should watch for one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers and expect delays.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
