While the students of Pulaski County school district clear out the “cobwebs” of Fall Break, the teachers and faculty of each school continue to work for the excellence of their students.
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), elected to award individuals with the Stilwell Commemorative Coin, who contributed to the virtual learning of students during the COVID-19 international pandemic. This task was a grueling experience by all accounts, and KDE feels that Pulaski County performed exceptionally.
“It’s actually an award the [Kentucky Department of Education] normally awards to an individual,” said Superintendent Pat Richardson. “But the technology folks across the state that work with our school systems and anyone who influenced that use of technology received the award. It’s a very nice and very thoughtful way of doing that.”
“It was an ongoing that we had to deal with on a day-to-day basis, and we have a lot of great people who made that happen,” said Richardson.
District Technology Coordinator Teresa Nicholas presented the award and also praised the tenacity of the hard-working people of the PC school district.
“We would not have been successful [without your help],” she said as she passed out the commemorative coins.
Nicholas also surprised the Board with a coin for Superintendent Richardson.
“I also requested a Stilwell Award for Mr. Richardson,” she said. “Because without him and his leadership, we definitely would not have been able to survive how we did.”
Nicholas noted Richardson’s willingness to support the tech team who guided the district through the unprecedented pandemic citing his help in facilitating the purchasing of Chrome Books for each student and his communication and trust in the tech team.
“Anytime I went to him with, during that time, and said ‘We need this’ or ‘Can we do that,’ he said ‘Absolutely,’” recalled Nicholas.
Richardson accepted the award and echoed Nicholas’s sentiments.
“It took us all pulling together through that pandemic,” he said. “[Nicholas’s] guidance and support through that, directing me on how you all could respond to that need, was huge. I always appreciate you and the job that you do. Thank you so much.”
Following the commemoration of those who contributed to the technology of the event, the Pulaski County Education Association presented the Teacher of the Month award to Social Studies Teacher Vince Frantz.
An EKU Graduate, Frantz has a Master in Special Education and is working on a second master’s degree in Arts and History. His favorite quote is by the late President of South Africa and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
After the awards wrapped up, the remaining items of the agenda were covered fairly quickly, and most had to do with buildings that were being completed. The completion of the Pulaski County Central Office Roof Replacement was a particular moment for celebration as the completion had been long and arduous.
Principal of Pulaski County High School Kevin Cook marked his relief.
“It’s been odd to feel like someone’s been coming in through the roof,” he said as the room laughed.
Roof replacement is something the school board tries to do for its buildings every 20-30 years. The roof replacement was part of basic “upkeep and maintenance” to not necessarily fix a problem but instead to prevent a problem from arising. A Partial Roof Replacement was also approved to begin for Pulaski County High School.
“It’s just trying to stay ahead of the curve,” said Cook. “If you wait too long when your budget’s not good, then there’s a problem.”
