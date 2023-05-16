The National Marine Manufacturing Association reported that in 2020-2021 boat sales in the U.S. reached a 13-year all-time high. Most of these sales were to first-time owners. As an outdoor activity, boating appears to be making an exceptionally strong comeback.
Last week my wife Diane and I finally sprung our pontoon boat from its prolonged confinement and hauled it over to our boat repair shop to get it prepared for this summer. We haven’t had it out since before COVID. It looked in surprisingly good shape, although some fiend had evidently cut off the plug to the trailer wiring harness over the winter, so the trailer lights didn’t work.
This time out it was difficult to get the trailer coupler completely on the trailer hitch ball. Just as we left the storage facility, I hit a bump and the coupler popped off. This left us pulling the boat by the safety chains, while the tongue of the trailer scraped along the ground. Unfortunately, I’ve heard that sound a number of times before — once while driving on the interstate and another time when pulling out of a gas station, with a guest in our car.
Despite our difficult start, we made it to the repair shop in plenty of time. Once there, however, I had to back the boat into a parking area by the back fence. It was not at all like riding a bike. I had completely lost any ability at backing-up I might have previously developed. After jack-knifing the trailer, repeatedly, I was about to give up when I finally instinctively drove very slowly and steered the car as gently as possible, holding only the bottom of the steering wheel. That sort of worked and I was able to get the boat positioned without further humiliation.
Sometimes I wonder what I am doing with a boat. My father never owned one although he liked to fish. He, however, preferred employing a dip net and a case of Budweiser on the banks of the Mississippi River.
Diane has always been a boat person. She comes from a family that included several great-uncles who were Norwegian fishermen. Her grandfather was once a part owner of a sailing ship on the Great Lakes and she grew up in Wisconsin in a place right on Lake Michigan named Two Rivers.
In middle school she managed to get her hands on an inflatable raft and rode the waves at the Lake Michigan beach near her house. Later she used it when she was in college on the lakes in Madison, Wisconsin.
Her grandmother built a cottage on Bailey’s Harbor in Door County, Wisconsin. Diane proudly tells the story of rowing across the very wide, very deep harbor with her brothers to buy a Coke and potato chips. And no life preservers.
Diane also once took a Coast Guard Class on boating in the off chance that she might meet men who owned boats. She was relentless.
I also had a number of pleasant childhood memories involving boats. As an adolescent, I too had an inflatable raft and my friends and I took it on a number of excursions at nearby Horseshoe Lake, as well as down the many muddy snake-infested drainage ditches that separated local cornfields. We used it until it finally had too many punctures to be seaworthy.
I also had an aunt and uncle who lived on a river in a place called Pontoon Beach. They always kept a small motor boat tied up on their dock. When we kids would visit, we would always take the boat down river to a place where we could buy ice cream. There was also a barber shop down there, where you could get a haircut for 50 cents. The only problem was that it looked like a 50-cent haircut.
Both Diane and I had relatives who lived on the river and were part of the boating community. It almost seems addictive to some people. Researchers at the Exeter Medical School reported that people who live by the shoreline of an ocean, river, or lake are 22% less likely to experience the adverse effects of both anxiety and depression in their lives, compared to those who live inland.
According to marine biologist Wallace Nichols, a leading authority on the health benefits of water and the author of Blue Mind, just the sight and sound of expanses of water decreases the release of the stress hormone cortisol. It also increases levels of serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, which are associated with positive feelings. Nichols says that “Being on a boat is one of the best ways to access the wellness benefits of the water.”
Canadian researchers have found that people who live close to a large body of water experience a reduction of up to 17% in mortality. Wallace even believes that spending time on boats can be as effective as many medications used to treat anxiety and depression and that it is also an excellent time to unplug from our digital devices and social media for a few hours.
While boating may have all these benefits and maybe even more, I’m afraid that you still have to back your trailer down the ramp to access them.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., lives in Jeffersonville and teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College.
