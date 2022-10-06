Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s late tonight, resulting in frost formation, especially in valley locations. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s will be possible in valley locations by early Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&