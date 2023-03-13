The 12th Regional champion Pulaski County Maroons will take the floor at Rupp Arena on Wednesday evening as a prohibitive underdog.
No one outside the Pulaski County locker room or 'Maroon Nation' expect John Fraley and crew to have much of a shot against the mighty Warren Central Dragons in the first round of the Boy's Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament.
And, that's perfectly fine. In fact, that's how PC likes it.
Warren Central -- 32-1 on the season -- has been ranked at the top or near the top of the state polls all season long, and have been an unstoppable juggernaut to say the very least.
In most polls heading into the Sweet 16, the Dragons will begin their quest for a state championship as the number-one ranked team in the state of Kentucky, with only that one loss on the season.
No sir, nobody gives PC much of a shot on Wednesday night. Then again, no one has given the Maroons much of a shot all season long either.
Fraley and company were one of the favorites in the 12th Region way back in the preseason -- but then again, not really. After all, two of the top players in the region from last year's runner-up squad -- Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens -- were lost due to graduation, and Fraley himself has pointed out on repeated occasions this season how he and his team heard they didn't possess the talent to win a 12th Regional championship this year.
Most of the so-called experts and talking heads had Lincoln County repeating as 12th Regional champs, but when all was said and done, it was not to be. Pulaski County was not to be denied a second regional title in the past seven years, knocking off the Patriots last week in the regional title game by a 57-50 margin.
Simply, David slayed Goliath yet again.
On Wednesday night, Pulaski County will go into a game as a big-time underdog once again. Then again, the Maroons might have Warren Central exactly where they want the Dragons to be, and that's a heavy favorite going into this contest.
During their run late in the regular season, and in the district and regional tournaments, PC has embraced the underdog role, and has been playing with a chip on its shoulder, and playing with a mindset as, 'Us verses the world' mentality.
The Maroons are set for another David verses Goliath matchup on Wednesday night in the opening round of the state tournament, and that's exactly where coach Fraley says his club wants to be -- in that underdog role.
"We've talked about it at length with our guys, and that's the fact that we're going to be in a role that we've been in all year, and we've come to cherish it and relish it," pointed out coach Fraley.
"We're just going to go up to Rupp Arena and just be us, and we're going to play as hard as we can, defend as hard as we can, and let the shots fall where they fall, and live with it," continued the Pulaski County head coach.
The task however is not going to be an easy one -- not by a long shot.
Warren Central as mentioned, is 32-1 on the season, and has outscored its opponents this year by a whopping margin of 2,452 - 1,656. That's an average score of 74.4 -- 50.2 per game. Yikes!!!
The Dragons are coached by William Unseld, and if that name sounds familiar to you -- it should.
Coach Unseld is the nephew of former Louisville All-American and NBA All-Star Wes Unseld, and he is coaching a team that is very hungry, and the Dragons are a team that has been on a mission since practice began way back last October.
The Dragons missed a state championship by a single point last year, falling to George Rogers Clark in the 2022 Boy's Sweet 16 title game by a 43-42 margin.
That loss has seemingly fueled Warren Central's team this year with that 32-1 record, and the Dragons -- simply put -- have been blowing teams off the court by big-time margins all season long.
The Dragons are a senior-laden team, led by Chappelle Whitney, who averages 16.8 points per game.
The coach's son -- Kade Unseld -- a junior guard comes in at 15.9 points per contest, and Damarion Walkup -- another senior -- tallies 12.2 points per game.
Yes, PC's work is cut out for it, but the Maroons do have some hope.
The Dragons lone loss of the year was a 60-43 loss to Madison Central on the opening round of the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic, way back on December 27th at Lexington Catholic High School.
That's the same Madison Central team that Pulaski County opened the season with at The PC Gym, coming away with a hard-fought, 71-70 victory over the Indians -- then ranked as the number five team in the state of Kentucky.
So, if you're a fan that is into comparing scores, and looking at things as the glass is half full, then there is hope for PC.
No matter, coach Fraley says win or lose one thing is for certain -- he's having an absolute blast in coaching this Pulaski County team this year.
"When you're still getting to practice as one of 16 teams in the state, that's a good thing," stated Fraley, with a grin across his face. "It's just fun to come to practice. You go through a stretch of the season where practice isn't much fun, because it's the 'Dog Days' of the season, and it becomes a grind."
"Then, you get to this point and realize what you have just ahead of you, and the opportunity to play at Rupp Arena in a state tournament, and all of a sudden practice becomes fun, and you don't want it to end," added the Maroon coach.
Whether Pulaski County wins four games this week at Rupp Arena and captures the second state title in program history, or the Maroons fall to Warren Central on Wednesday night, or somewhere in between, it will mark the end of the stellar prep careers of a very talented senior class, featuring Cayden Lancaster, Barek Williams, Brysen Dugger, Jace Frye, Kam Hargis, and Ben Dalton.
Lancaster and Williams have led the way all season long this year for Pulaski County.
Lancaster has scored 650 points this season, averaging 19.7 points per game, while Williams is right behind him with 645 points scored, averaging 19.5 points per game.
Then, there's the very talented freshman point guard -- Carson Fraley -- who doesn't play at all like a freshman, averaging 12.9 points per game.
And, then there's Dugger -- the defensive stopper for the Maroons, who usually draws the assignment on the other team's best player, and more times than not, he shuts them down.
Frye comes off the bench and always gives PC a big lift on the inside, with both his rebounding and his scoring in the paint. Hargis meanwhile, starts in the backcourt with Fraley, and does all the little things -- diving on the floor for a loose ball, playing solid defense, or getting a tough rebound battling with the big guys on the inside.
Simply put, this is a very, very special group to coach Fraley.
"For these kids to have been through everything they've been through, I am so glad to see them have this opportunity," pointed out the PC coach.
"Barek has been hurt for two years, and he's finally at 100 percent -- then again, I don't even know if he's that," added Fraley. "To get Jace (Frye) back in late-January or early-February -- whenever we got him back -- that was huge. Then, we lose Will (Blankenship) to a knee injury on the last night of the regular season. To be through everything this team has been through, and all the adversity that this group has faced, for them to just rally around each other and to be so laser-focused last Tuesday night in that regional title game against Lincoln County -- the defending regional champions on their own home floor -- they just came in with a purpose and got the job done. No matter what happens on Wednesday night, I can say I love all of these guys -- each and every one of them."
Tipoff for the Pulaski County (27-6) -- Warren Central (32-1) game will be the first game of the Wednesday night session at Rupp Arena, beginning at 6 p.m.
