The Pulaski County Maroons were oh so painfully close to a 12th Regional championship a year ago and a trip to Rupp Arena, losing to Lincoln County on their home floor thanks to a buzzer beater from Colton Ralston, in a 42-40 overtime loss to the Patriots.
Despite the loss of two top regional players from that team -- Gavin Stevens and Zach Travis -- John Fraley and the Maroons came into the 2022-'23 basketball season once again with their sights set on a regional title, and Pulaski County has certainly played like it this year.
The Maroons were a 12th Region-best, 22-5 on the year headed into the last week of the regular season, and it's been a whale of a season for PC indeed.
Seniors Cayden Lancaster and Barek Williams picked up this year where Stevens and Travis left off, becoming two of the 12th Region's top players this season.
Lancaster, headed into the final week of the regular season, was averaging 20.8 points per contest, scoring 561 points on the year, while Williams was right behind him with 540 points scored this season, averaging 20 points per game.
Both of these players eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for their outstanding prep careers earlier this year, and with the improved play of freshman point guard Carson Fraley, who is averaging 12.5 points per game, PC has been a juggernaut for most of the year.
And, head coach John Fraley has gotten plenty of contributions from several other players this season as well.
Pulaski County is 19-2 this season against 12th Regional opponents, and have dominated the competition for the most part.
That competition -- Casey County for example -- will be awaiting the Maroons next week at The PC Gym, when the Boy's 47th District Basketball Tournament gets underway.
The Maroons leveled the Rebels in both meeting this year, winning by scores of 86-44 and 89-68 respectively.
The Rebels do boast one of the top players in the 12th Region this year in senior wing player Ethan Willoughby, who is averaging over 27 points per contest.
However, Willoughby hasn't had a whole lot of help this year, meaning Casey County has struggled at times this season.
The Rebels will no doubt be a huge underdog next week at Pulaski County in the district tourney
