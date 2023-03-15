LEXINGTON -- On paper at least, Pulaski County verses Warren Central in the opening round of the Boy's Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena was the proverbial David verses Goliath matchup.
Unfortunately for John Fraley and the Maroons, Goliath prevailed in this one.
Simply, the Dragons -- 32-1 on the season heading into the game -- proved from the very outset why they have been ranked number one in Kentucky for much of the season.
The Dragons -- thanks to red-hot shooting in the first half -- raced out to a 20-3 lead over Pulaski County after one period of play, and led at the intermission by a whopping 26-point margin, leading the Maroons 45-19 at the halftime break.
Thanks to falling behind by so many points that early in the contest, PC never could really get into the game, falling to Warren Central by a final score of
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.