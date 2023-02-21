Heading into Tuesday night's opening round of the Boy's 47th District Basketball Tournament at Pulaski County High School, the homestanding Maroons owned the best regular season record inside the 12th Region at 22-6 on the year.
Against Casey County in post season game number one, John Fraley's club certainly played like the region's top dog, despite a slow start out of the gate.
Brysen Dugger led the way for Pulaski County, while heading up a balanced scoring attack for the Maroons, with 18 points, as John Fraley and company held back a pesky Casey County team by a final count of 84-67.
Survive and advance is the name of the game this time of the year, and that's exactly what Pulaski County was able to do on Tuesday evening on its home floor.
"It's always hard to come out in the first round of the district tourney, because there's just so much at stake," stated a very happy coach Fraley immediately following the game.
"I thought our guys did a good job tonight, and we had some guys step up tonight and make some shots to get us over the jitters at the beginning of the game," continued the PC head coach. "Brysen has continuously gotten better all year long, where people have dared him to shoot the ball. He did a great job for us tonight and kind of got us started by hitting a couple of three's. Jace (Frye) came in and played like what we thought we would have all year long. He's finally getting back into playing shape, and he gave us a big lift. Those 13 points he scored for us in the second quarter really gave us a nice lift."
Indeed, after a slow start out of the gate, it was two unlikley culprits for PC -- Dugger and Jace Frye -- that righted the ship for the Maroons.
Casey County -- 10-18 on the season and a prohibitive underdog coming into this game -- led Pulaski County by a 15-12 score after one quarter of play, but the duo of Dugger and Frye would get to work and put their club back in front of a determined Rebel squad in the second stanza.
That duo hit all five of PC's three-point baskets in the first half of play, with Dugger nailing three treys, while Frye dialed up two bombs from long-range.
Frye simply played outstanding in the second quarter, scoring all 13 of his points in the contest in that frame.
Dugger meanwhile, also tallied a baker's dozen in the opening half, and thanks to their solid minutes, it was PC that went into the intermission with a 46-33 lead over the Rebels.
"Those minutes by those two guys, and their play early on in the game enabled us to gap the score a little bit by halftime, and kind of got the monkey off our back as far as shooting the ball and being able to hit the basket," pointed out coach Fraley.
"I thought Casey County did a really good job tonight, and they (Rebels) came in here with a really good game plan," added Fraley. "Those kids played really hard and fought, and did a really good job."
At the start of the second half -- held to two points at halftime -- freshman guard Carson Fraley went to work at the beginning of the third frame.
Fraley tallied 10 of his 16 points in the contest in the third quarter of play, enabling Pulaski County to extend the lead over Casey County to a very comfortable, 70-47 margin headed into the fourth quarter of play.
Cayden Lancaster also hit for double figures for the Maroons with 14 points in the contest, as PC moved to 23-6 on the season with the win, and advanced to Thursday night's championship game of the tournament, setting up a rematch of last year's final with Rockcastle County.
"Rockcastle's a very good basketball team, and they've gotten better as the year has went on," stated Fraley.
"They just keep getting better every time they go out," added the PC coach. "They beat Madison Southern earlier in the year, and they just beat a very good Somerset team earlier tonight. We've got our work cut out for us."
The Pulaski County -- Rockcastle County championship game of the Boy's 47th District Basketball Tournament is set to tip off from The PC Gym on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
