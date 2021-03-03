Pulaski County rallies to take down Wayne County

MONTICELLO -- Pulaski County has had Wayne County's number in recent history, coming into Tuesday night's game with a five-game winning streak against the Cardinals.
However, on Tuesday evening, Rodney Woods' club looked as if that streak was going to come to an abrupt halt, and then some.
One night after becoming the fifth winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history with win number 768, Woods and the Cards simply were blowing the Maroons out of the gymnasium named after Wayne County's Hall of Fame coach, leading PC by a whopping, 32-16 margin late in the first half of play.
PC however, would battle back from the dead.
The Maroons closed the deficit to only eight points by the intermission, cut the Wayne County lead down to only two points by the end of the third period, and then blew this one wide open by outscoring the Cards 24-5 over the game's final eight minutes.
Thanks to a 39-14 PC advantage in the second half of play, it was John Fraley and the Maroons coming away with a hard-fought, 68-51 win over the Cards.
"We did a better job finally in the second half of playing with a better effort, and playing with some intensity," stated coach Fraley, after his team moved to 9-6 on the season with the win.
"I talked to our guys at halftime about the fact that we were playing with no life," continued the PC head coach. "Finally, in the second half we woke up."
Indeed, Pulaski County woke up after the intermission, but in the first half, the Maroons could not withstand the onslaught thrown at them by Wayne County.
The Cards used a 9-0 run early in the first period to erase a 7-4 PC lead, taking a 13-7 lead over the Maroons. And, there would be much more from Woods and company.
Wayne County led PC by 14 points -- 23-9 -- at the end of the first period, and eventually stretched that advantage out on two occasions by 16 points, with the last one coming with a score of 32-16 late in the first half.
At that juncture, Pulaski County would end the first half with a modest, 13-5 run to get within striking distance of the Cards at halftime, trailing Wayne County by single digits at 37-29.
In the third period, as red-hot as Wayne County had shot the ball from the field in the opening half of play, the Cards went ice cold.
Wayne County managed only three made field goals in the third frame, scored only nine points, and that enabled PC to get back in this one, trailing the Cards at the end of the third period by a score of 46-44.
Then in the fourth period, the roof caved in on the Cards.
PC outscored Wayne County 24-5 over the game's final eight minutes, and it was an impressive run at the midway point of the final stanza that propelled PC to the come from behind win.
A free throw from Caleb Sloan with 4:25 remaining in the contest gave the Maroons their first lead since early in the first quarter at 47-46.
After a Wayne County bucket put the Cards back on top at 48-47, a Barek Williams three gave PC the advantage at 50-48, and the Maroons would never trail again.
In fact, that three-pointer by Williams ignited what turned out to be a decisive 13-0 run by the Maroons coming down the end of the contest.
A score by Cayden Lancaster made it 52-48 PC, and Williams followed that up with a steal and layup extending the advantage out to 54-48.
Another hoop by Williams, a score from Zach Travis, and a basket by KJ Combs, and just like that, Pulaski was cruising with a 60-48 lead at that juncture of the contest.
"They (Wayne County) do what they do," pointed out Fraley. "They're a Rodney Woods coached team, and they're going to run their stuff, and they're going to do it the way that he wants it, and they're going to get to their spots. If you don't guard them, they're very fundamental, and they're going to knock it down."
"Finally, we were able to speed them up a little bit, and that was the difference in the game," Fraley added. "We knew we were going to have to make them play faster tonight than they wanted to play to be able to win this game. I told our guys we have to go into our game tomorrow with the same kind of intensity that we had in the fourth quarter tonight. Rockcastle County is a very good basketball team, and we've got to take care of business tomorrow."
The Maroons will travel to Rockcastle County on Wednesday evening to face the Rockets in a very important 47th District contest for both clubs. That game will be the second contest of a girl-boy doubleheader, which gets underway at 6 p.m.
Wayne County meanwhile -- now 8-11 on the season with Tuesday night's loss -- will return to action on Friday night, hosting the Russell County Lakers at 7:30 p.m.
PC -- 9 20 15 24 -- 68
WC -- 23 14 9 5 -- 51
Pulaski Co. -- Williams 26, Lancaster 11, Combs 9, Sloan 9, Travis 8, Dugger 3, Polston 2.
Wayne Co. -- Phillips 23, Burchett 11, Weaver 9, Gregory 7, Dobbs 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.