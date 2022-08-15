Fresh off of their season-opening win over arch-rival Southwestern over the weekend, the Pulaski County Maroons returned to the pitch to host Casey County in the district opener for both squads on Monday night.
Like PC, the Rebels came into the contest undefeated with a 1-0-1 record, but Casey County proved to be no match for the Maroons on Monday evening.
The visiting Rebels only had two shots on goal for the entire contest, while sophomore Tyson Absher recorded his second consecutive hat trick to begin the season, helping the Maroons move to 2-0 on the year with a 5-0 victory over the Rebels.
Absher got his big night going less than six minutes into the contest with his first goal of the evening, with 34:26 left in the opening half of play.
That score gave PC a 1-0 lead, and it would stay that way until just past the midway point of the opening frame, when a goal from Owen Lewis doubled the Maroons advantage out to 2-0.
Leading by that two-goal margin at the half, PC quickly raced out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to Absher's second score of the contest with 34:40 remaining in the game.
With 17:17 left in the game, the PC sophomore tallied his third score of the night for a 4-0 Pulaski County advantage.
With only :10 remaining in the game, Maroon senior Gabe Rader closed out the scoring for Pulaski County, as his goal gave James Rixon's club its final margin of victory, with the 5-0 win over the Rebels.
Pulaski County -- 2-0 on the young season -- will return to action on Thursday night, facing arch-rival Somerset at Clara Morrow Field at 7:30 p.m.
