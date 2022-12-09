Casey County's boy's basketball team were 'Rebels without a cause' on Friday night at the PC Gym.
The visitors from Liberty had absolutely no answer for an undefeated Pulaski County team, as John Fraley and company eventually put the Rebels on the wrong side of a running clock late in the third quarter.
Freshman guard Carson Fraley tallied 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, while Cayden Lancaster and Barek Williams each added 15 points, and junior guard Will Blankenship chipped in with 10 points off the bench, as the Maroons rolled to an impressive, 86-44 beatdown over the Rebels.
"We came out and played well tonight and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball," stated a very happy coach John Fraley, after watching his club move to 5-0 on the season with the win.
"When you shoot the ball as good as we did tonight, it certainly makes you look good," Fraley added.
Indeed it does coach.
The three-headed monster of Fraley, Lancaster, and Williams all had hit for double figures by the early mark of the second quarter. By then, the Maroons already had the margin out to a 16-point lead; that's after leading Casey County at the end of the first period by a tally of 27-14.
In fact, no other PC player scored in the game's first 12 minutes other than the 'Big Three', until two Brysen Dugger free throws with 4:03 remaining in the opening half of play.
By the half, Pulaski County was rolling, comfortably leading Casey County by 19 points, at 48-29 at the half.
"Cayden and Barek have been scoring for us all year, but when we can get some scoring from some of the other guys, it kind of relieves some pressure off of Barek and 'Lanny'," stated Fraley.
