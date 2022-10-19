It is arguably the greatest football rivalry in the state of Kentucky, and the numbers back it up.
Pulaski County and Southwestern will renew their rivalry tonight at 'The Reservation', and what a rivalry it has been.
One reason this rivalry is considered one of the top -- if not the best in the state of Kentucky -- is just how competitive it has been over the years since its inception in 1993.
Heading into tonight's matchup, Southwestern leads the all-time series against Pulaski County 19-17, and has won five of the previous six meetings.
However, the Maroons have had their fair share of success in the rivalry as well, defeating the Warriors in regional championship games in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons.
That win in 2014 over Southwestern in the regional title game propelled the Maroons onto a state championship in Class 5 A, winning the title with a 14-7 win over Graves County.
More recently, the Warriors have ended PC's football season the last three years, something the Maroons haven't forgotten and are very well aware of.
That's the history of this rivalry.
Moving onto the present, tonight is arguably a game featuring two of the best teams in all of Class 5 A in the state of Kentucky.
Pulaski County and it's high-flying offense and passing attack led by quarterback Brysen Dugger and wide receiver Chandler Godby are 8-1 on the year, with that lone setback coming at Corbin over a month ago in a 24-21 loss.
Southwestern meanwhile is a perfect, 8-0 on the season, and has gotten things done this year with a great rushing attack, led by Tanner Wright and Christian Walden, along with a very solid defense. And, just like Pulaski County, the Warriors have ran roughshod over every district opponent heading into tonight's game.
The Warriors in wins over North Laurel, South Laurel, and Whitley County, have outscored those three district opponents by a margin of 116-19.
Pulaski County meanwhile, has fared ever better, beating those same three teams by a combined score of 173-53.
The Maroons have scored more points -- 388 to be exact -- more than any other football team in Class 5 A headed into tonight's contest, averaging just a shade over 43 points per game.
To win a district title tonight, both head coaches -- Johnny Hines of Pulaski County and Jason Foley of Southwestern -- both readily admit their perspective teams are going to have their hands full in tying to win a district title with a victory over the other.
"Southwestern is a good team, they have got some terrific players, and they have played well this season, so this is going to be a great game," stated Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines earlier in the week.
"Southwestern's strength I think is in their offensive line and their running game," Hines added. "Our strength is maybe a little more in the passing game. I think that's the strengths of the teams, and it will be interesting how this game goes on Friday night."
As for Hines counterpart -- Jason Foley of Southwestern -- consider the Warriors head coach as one that has a ton of respect for the Maroons and their potent passing game.
"This game will be a big challenge, and one -- if not the toughest games we have played all season," pointed out Foley.
"Pulaski County has had a great year are are playing really well as a team," Foley continued. "Their offense is the most explosive I have seen in a few years, and much of that is due to the play of their quarterback Brysen Dugger. Obviously, they have playmakers with Chandler Godby and several others, but Dugger makes the engine go. Defensively, they play sound football, and they are a very physical team."
As Foley pointed out, PC quarterback Brysen Dugger is enjoying a monumental season, completing 72.5 percent of his pass attempts.
For the year, Dugger has completed 156-215 passes for 2,345 yards, and has a mind-boggling touchdown to interception ratio, throwing 32 touchdown passes so far this season against only three interceptions.
