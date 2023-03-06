STANFORD — To set up a rematch against homestanding Lincoln County for a 12th Regional Tournament title for the second year in a row, the Pulaski County Maroons would have to gut one out, and win a ‘rock fight’ against a determined McCreary Central squad.
And, that’s exactly what John Fraley’s crew did.
Freshman Carson Fraley once again paced Pulaski County with 16 points, and Barek Williams added 12 points, but it was a defensive play by the Maroons quarterback — known for his offensive skills on the gridiron — that saved the day for PC.
Thanks to taking a charge with 1:34 remaining in the game, Brysen Dugger enabled the Maroons to squeak past the 12th Region’s Player and Coach of the Year, with a thrilling, 44-41 victory over the Raiders.
Just another night in the good ole’ 12th Regional Tournament. Man, what a game.
“We did gut one out tonight, and I’m so proud of these guys,” stated a very happy and relieved John Fraley, after his team moved to 26-6 on the season with the heart-pounding victory.
“After the people we lost off of last year’s team, we’ve been saying this all year long, but no one gave us a snowball’s chance of being in this game again,” pointed out the PC coach, in talking about his club’s second regional final appearance. “For these kids to come out and fight and grind one out — because McCreary’s a good basketball team — says so much about each and every one of them. We played them (Raiders) early in the year and got them, but they have gotten so much better. The (Kyle) Stephens kid is such a nice player, and really controls the game.”
This game — as it unfolded — was a halfcourt, grind-it-out defensive struggle — as neither club could really get any separation over the other.
The two clubs went into their respective locker rooms all knotted up at 24-24 at the intermission, as this game took on every appearance that it was going to come down to the final possession.
And, it did just that.
In a very low-scoring third quarter, the Maroons outscored the Raiders by a 10-8 margin, to take a 34-32 lead over McCreary Central headed into the fourth quarter of play.
Kyle Stephens — the 12th Region’s Player of the Year — literally put his team on his back coming out of the intermission.
Stephens scored 15 of McCreary Central’s 17 points in the second half, but it was the play of the game, and the defensive play of the night for the Maroons by Dugger, that saved the day for PC.
The Maroons had finally built up their biggest lead of the night at 42-36 early in the fourth quarter, but a 5-0 run by Stephens all by himself — with a two-point bucket and a three-pointer — had trimmed the Maroon lead down to a single digit at 42-41 with 4:12 remaining in the game.
At this point of the game, neither team could find a hoop or a score, as both the Maroons and Raiders held the ball on possessions for almost a minute each coming down the stretch.
With 1:59 left in the game and with the ball, the Raiders — down by that 42-41 score — called a timeout.
Coming out of that timeout, Stephens got the ball, and drove toward the basket, but Dugger stood his ground and picked up the charge, which by the way was the fifth personal foul on Stephens, sending him to the bench with a game-high 23 points.
Pulaski County — with 1:34 remaining in the game — then held the ball for over a minute, before Fraley was fouled with :31 left in the contest.
The PC freshman calmly went to the charity stripe, hit both of his free throw attempts, easing the Maroon lead out to 44-41.
The Raiders then came down and had a couple of good looks at the basket, including a three-point attempt just before the buzzer sounded to end the game by Brady Corder.
When it left his hands, the shot looked good, but the ball came out of the basket as the horn sounded, allowing Pulaski County to punch its ticket to the championship game of the 12th Regional Tournament for the second year in a row.
That was a huge defensive play by Dugger on the charge call on Stephens, huh coach?
“That was the play of the game, when Brysen picked up the charge on Stephens,” stated Fraley with a big grin.
“That allowed us to go down there and hold the ball with a one-point lead, and make them come get us, and then Carson (Fraley) steps up and makes two big free throws,” pointed out the Maroon head coach.”
“We’ve had that underdog role, and that underdog feeling all year long,” continued Fraley. “Nobody gave us a chance to put this year together, or give us a chance to be in this game tomorrow night, but to these kids credit, they battled and got through it.”
Pulaski County — 26-6 on the season — will face Lincoln County Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on the Patriots home floor.
Lincoln County knocked off the Maroons last season at The PC Gym in the regional title game on a last-second shot in overtime. So, Tuesday night will be the second consecutive year these two regional powers will square off for a trip to Rupp Arena.
Lincoln County — 24-9 on the season — defeated PC at Lincoln County earlier this season in the only meeting between the two schools by a final count of 76-49, way back on January 3rd.
