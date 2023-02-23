Total domination....the more things change, the more the stay the same, especially in the Boy's 47th District when it comes to high school hoops.
Some 18 years ago, Rockcastle County left the 13th Region, joined the 12th Region, and joined Pulaski County, Somerset, and Casey County to make up -- at that time -- the newly formed 47th District.
Since then, the district has been totally dominated by the Maroons, with PC winning 14 of the last 17 47th District Tournament titles.
On Thursday night, Rockcastle County had a chance at trying to dethrone PC as the district's top dog at The PC Gym in the tourney's title game, but
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.