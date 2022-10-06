Pulaski County
- QB Kaiya Sheron may get the UK starting nod against South Carolina
- SPD investigating accident involving White
- Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit
- How different am I than someone who is homeless?
- Local attorney relives her majorette 'Glory Days'
- Pulaski County dump trucks South Laurel in blowout
- Longtime journalist Don White dies
- Complaint about Bible Release Time in KY school district leads to investigation
- Community journalist Don White passes away at 74
- Arrest Log October 3, 2022
