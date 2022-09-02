Pulaski County
- Well-attended Somernites, but no world record
- Coroner's office seeks public's help in finding next-of-kin
- Todd hopes to keep PC Park beach open in future
- Nancy 'turtle guy' seeking return of pet tortoise
- Ford world record attempt set for Saturday's Somernites
- Westbound Cumberland Parkway to close at 4 p.m. Saturday
- Arrest Log August 30, 2022
- SCC student Harrison Dalton finds success in Career Services
- Pulaski County christens new turf field with blowout win
- Law enforcement pursuit leads to arrests, drug-related charges
