Pulaski County
- Pursuit through Somerset Friday night ends in arrest
- MLK Bridge collision is fatal for two men
- From Somerset to Hollywood
- Somerset woman accused of aiming gun at optometrist
- Science Hill man accused of kidnapping, attacking wife
- Sheriff's deputies seize drugs, make arrest
- Montana Sage Odom is first local baby born in 2023
- Arrest Log January 7, 2023
- Todd appoints county employees to start off new year
- SPEDA discusses Ag Expo and Horse Soldier Plans, truck navigation on Ky. 461
