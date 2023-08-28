The Pulaski County Maroons hosted the Pulaski Invitational at Eagle’s Nest Country Club on Saturday, with all of the local teams participating. Madison Central ended up winning the tournament with a team score of 314.
Somerset was the top local finishing team, finishing fourth with a total score of 333. Payton Phillippi and Brady Reynolds both finished with a 79 to lead the Jumpers. Other finishers included Bryson Stevens with an 83, Jeremiah Whitis with a 92 and Indred Whitaker with a 100.
Pulaski’s ‘A’ team finished close behind with a team score of 337, led by Mack King’s 79 and Reece Broughton’s 82. Other finishers included Luke Ousley with an 86, Foster Fraley with a 90 and Ben Hampton with a 92.
Pulaski’s ‘B’ Team finished with a score of 355, led by Jaggerd Wells’ 87. Carter Ross and Owen Stevens finished with scores of 89 while Blake Fraley had a final score of 90.
Pulaski’s ‘C’ Team finished with a total score of 389, led by Brett Worley’s 94 and Will Blakenship’s 97. Both Ty Brown and Kade Hargis had a score of 99, with Tucker Gover finishing with a 103.
Southwestern’s Chandler Taylor finished with a 78 individually, good enough for fifth place. Pulaski’s Jacob Todd finished with a 101 as an individual.
Pulaski then traveled to Monticello to play in the Stewart Gregory Memorial Tournament and won the tournament, shooting a season-best 307 to take home the victory. The Maroons were led in the tournament by Luke Ousley, who shot a 72 to place second as an individual. Other finishers included King with a 75, Broughton with a 79, Hampton with an 81 and Blake Fraley with an 89.
