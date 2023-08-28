Pulaski County boys' golf

The Pulaski County Maroons won the Stewart Gregory Memorial Tournament over the weekend with a total team score of 307.

 Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County Maroons hosted the Pulaski Invitational at Eagle’s Nest Country Club on Saturday, with all of the local teams participating. Madison Central ended up winning the tournament with a team score of 314.

Somerset was the top local finishing team, finishing fourth with a total score of 333. Payton Phillippi and Brady Reynolds both finished with a 79 to lead the Jumpers. Other finishers included Bryson Stevens with an 83, Jeremiah Whitis with a 92 and Indred Whitaker with a 100.

Pulaski’s ‘A’ team finished close behind with a team score of 337, led by Mack King’s 79 and Reece Broughton’s 82. Other finishers included Luke Ousley with an 86, Foster Fraley with a 90 and Ben Hampton with a 92.

Pulaski’s ‘B’ Team finished with a score of 355, led by Jaggerd Wells’ 87. Carter Ross and Owen Stevens finished with scores of 89 while Blake Fraley had a final score of 90.

Pulaski’s ‘C’ Team finished with a total score of 389, led by Brett Worley’s 94 and Will Blakenship’s 97. Both Ty Brown and Kade Hargis had a score of 99, with Tucker Gover finishing with a 103.

Southwestern’s Chandler Taylor finished with a 78 individually, good enough for fifth place. Pulaski’s Jacob Todd finished with a 101 as an individual.

Pulaski then traveled to Monticello to play in the Stewart Gregory Memorial Tournament and won the tournament, shooting a season-best 307 to take home the victory. The Maroons were led in the tournament by Luke Ousley, who shot a 72 to place second as an individual. Other finishers included King with a 75, Broughton with a 79, Hampton with an 81 and Blake Fraley with an 89.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you