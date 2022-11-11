Two Waynesburg men are facing federal drug charges after reportedly having illegal substances in both Pulaski and Lincoln counties.
Matthew Wayne Mounce, 43, and Michael Lee Padgett, 45, are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Additionally, Mounce is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
On July 26 of this year, Mounce was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division when they were conducting surveillance on a residence in which they suspected drug activity.
According to a PCSO press release at the time, detectives saw a gray Ford Mustang leave the residence and swerve in the roadway.
When detectives pulled over the vehicle, they identified Mounce as the driver.
Deputies searched the vehicle and located a firearm. It was discovered Mounce was on parole for felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Mounce was arrested and taken into custody. Mounce was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center by Sergeant Patterson.
A short time later, narcotics detectives were informed that deputy jailers at the detention center, who were able to conduct a more thorough search during the booking process, located methamphetamine hidden on Mounce. The detectives recovered the drugs from the Detention Center, and a field test indicated the substance contained meth.
PCSO indicates the total weight of the meth was 165 grams.
A day later, PCSO conducted a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in which Padgett was taken into custody.
During an investigation, PCSO personnel discovered Padgett allegedly supplying meth to dealers within Pulaski.
A search warrant was issued for Padgett’s residence, and while searching, law enforcement from PCSO and LCSO located a large shard of methamphetamine in Padgett’s pocket. Upon searching the bathroom, deputies also located meth in the toilet where it appeared a large amount had been disposed of.
Deputies said they found a large gallon bag beside the toilet with meth residue inside.
Mounce is facing between 10 years and life in prison for the drug charge and up to 15 years in prison for the firearm charge.
Padgett is facing between five and 40 years for his charge.
Padgett is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, while Mounce is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Their arraignment is scheduled for next Tuesday in U.S. District Court in London.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.