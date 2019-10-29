A southern Pulaski man was arrested Monday after reportedly stabbing his father, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11 a.m. Monday morning, deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing in progress. The assault was taking place at a residence at 396 Jacksboro Road in Bronston, according to the sheriff’s office. Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink arrived on the scene to find one victim suffering from multiple knife wounds.
A suspect in the stabbing, Eric W. Hall, 32, of 396 Jacksboro Road, was immediately taken into custody by the deputies.
The father of the suspect, Tony W. Hall, 58 of the same address, was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately air lifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charlene Hall, 64, the mother of the suspect, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries she received during the incident from her son, according to the sheriff’s office. She declined transport to the hospital.
Detective Joey Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office charged Eric W. Hall with fourth-degree assault and attempted murder.
Eric W. Hall was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
Karl Clinard, Public Affairs Officer with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the altercation has not yet been determined.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Detective Eric Moore of the Kentucky State Police.
The investigation continues by Detective Joey Johnson of the PCSO.
