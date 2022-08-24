After a tough performance in a Saturday triple-header, the Lady Maroons were back on the court on Tuesday as they traveled to face off against a district foe in Casey County. Pulaski was able to rebound and defeat Casey in a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-19, 25-10).
The Lady Maroons were led in kills with 13 by junior Maggie Holt, in blocks with two by sophomore Ava King, in assists with 15 by senior Elizabeth Dalton, in digs with 10 by Dalton, and in aces with four by senior Abigail Clevenger.
Pulaski improves to 2-2 on the young season, and will be back in action on Thursday as they host Clinton County, with the game scheduled to start around 6 p.m.
